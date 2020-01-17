Markets
RMBL

Friday 1/17 Insider Buying Report: RMBL, EDUC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At RumbleON (RMBL), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CFO Steven R. Berrard purchased 200,000 shares of RMBL, for a cost of $0.57 each, for a total investment of $114,000. So far Berrard is in the green, up about 19.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $0.68. RumbleON is trading up about 8.4% on the day Friday.

And at Educational Development Corp. (EDUC), there was insider buying on Thursday, by CFO Daniel E. O'Keefe who bought 2,500 shares for a cost of $5.90 each, for a total investment of $14,750. Before this latest buy, O'Keefe purchased EDUC at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $39,933 at an average of $7.00 per share. Educational Development Corp. is trading down about 0.2% on the day Friday. Investors have the opportunity to grab EDUC at a price even lower than O'Keefe did, with the stock trading as low as $5.69 at last check today which is 3.5% under O'Keefe's purchase price.

Friday 1/17 Insider Buying Report: RMBL, EDUC
VIDEO: Friday 1/17 Insider Buying Report: RMBL, EDUC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RMBL EDUC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular