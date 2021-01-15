Markets
Friday 1/15 Insider Buying Report: TPL, CGEM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Texas Pacific Land's Director, Murray Stahl, made a $106,774 buy of TPL, purchasing 122 shares at a cost of $875.20 a piece. Investors are able to grab TPL at a price even lower than Stahl did, with shares trading as low as $819.58 in trading on Friday which is 6.4% below Stahl's purchase price. Texas Pacific Land is trading off about 4% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Stahl in the past year.

And also on Tuesday, CEO Owen Hughes purchased $52,500 worth of Cullinan Management, purchasing 2,500 shares at a cost of $21.00 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hughes in the past twelve months. Cullinan Management is trading down about 1% on the day Friday. So far Hughes is in the green, up about 83.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $38.46.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

