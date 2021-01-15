Friday 1/15 Insider Buying Report: TPL, CGEM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Texas Pacific Land's Director, Murray Stahl, made a $106,774 buy of TPL, purchasing 122 shares at a cost of $875.20 a piece. Investors are able to grab TPL at a price even lower than Stahl did, with shares trading as low as $819.58 in trading on Friday which is 6.4% below Stahl's purchase price. Texas Pacific Land is trading off about 4% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Stahl in the past year.

And also on Tuesday, CEO Owen Hughes purchased $52,500 worth of Cullinan Management, purchasing 2,500 shares at a cost of $21.00 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hughes in the past twelve months. Cullinan Management is trading down about 1% on the day Friday. So far Hughes is in the green, up about 83.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $38.46.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.