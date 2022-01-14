Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Entrada Therapeutics' Director, John F. Crowley, made a $48,575 buy of TRDA, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $9.71 each. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy TRDA even cheaper than Crowley did, with shares changing hands as low as $8.35 at last check today which is 14.1% below Crowley's purchase price. Entrada Therapeutics is trading up about 2.2% on the day Friday.

And on Thursday, Joseph R. Nerges bought $37,866 worth of CSPI, buying 4,400 shares at a cost of $8.61 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Nerges in the past twelve months. CSPI is trading trading flat on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 1/14 Insider Buying Report: TRDA, CSPI

