As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Comtech Telecommunications' CEO, Ken Allen Peterman, made a $560,944 purchase of CMTL, buying 44,000 shares at a cost of $12.75 each. Peterman was up about 7.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CMTL trading as high as $13.72 in trading on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications is trading up about 4.7% on the day Friday.

And on Thursday, Director Asit Parikh purchased $35,000 worth of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $7.00 each. Before this latest buy, Parikh made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $100,000 shares for a cost of $8.00 a piece. Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 4.2% on the day Friday. So far Parikh is in the green, up about 10.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.75.

VIDEO: Friday 1/13 Insider Buying Report: CMTL, PHAT

