Friday 1/10 Insider Buying Report: SSSS, RMCF

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sutter Rock Capital Corp (SSSS), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO and President Mark D. Klein purchased 18,508 shares of SSSS, at a cost of $6.75 each, for a total investment of $124,957. Klein was up about 2.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SSSS trading as high as $6.93 at last check today. Sutter Rock Capital Corp is trading up about 0.7% on the day Friday.

And at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO/CFO Treasurer Bryan J. Merryman who bought 2,668 shares at a cost of $8.86 each, for a total investment of $23,638. This buy marks the first one filed by Merryman in the past year. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading up about 1% on the day Friday. Merryman was up about 3.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RMCF trading as high as $9.19 at last check today.

