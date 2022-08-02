Tomorrow’s financial sector will look, operate, and achieve scale in vastly different ways than it does today, as the economy becomes increasingly digitized. Disruptive fintech companies will have a leg up on this new market reality.

In the upcoming webcast, Frictionless Funding, Blockchain, and Next-Gen Transactions: The Technologies Transforming the Financial Sector, Max Friedrich, analyst at ARK Invest, and Sam Korus, associate portfolio manager at ARK Invest, will focus on the innovative companies at the forefront of the fintech industry, along with a strategy to target this growing opportunity in a quickly changing global market.

ARK Invest offers the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) to help ETF investors capitalize on the burgeoning fintech industry and capture innovative financial solutions in a digital age. ARKF invests in equity securities of companies that ARK believes are shifting financial services and economic transactions to technology infrastructure platforms, ultimately revolutionizing financial services by creating simplicity and accessibility while driving down costs.

ARK invest defines a company engaged in the theme of fintech innovation if it derives a significant portion of its revenue or market value from the theme of fintech innovation, or it has stated its primary business to be in products and services focused on the theme of fintech innovation. The Adviser defines “fintech innovation” as the introduction of a technologically enabled new product or service that potentially changes the way the financial sector works, which ARK believes includes transaction innovations, blockchain technology, risk transformation, frictionless funding platforms, customer-facing platforms, and new intermediaries.

ARKF "aims for thematic multi-cap exposure to fintech innovations including mobile payments, digital wallets, peer-to-peer lending, blockchain technology, and risk transformation," according to ARK Invest.

The ETF strategy also "offers a tool for diversification due to little overlap with traditional indices. It can be a complement to traditional value and growth strategies."

