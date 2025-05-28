$FRHC stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FRHC stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,178,633 of trading volume.

$FRHC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FRHC:

$FRHC insiders have traded $FRHC stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVGENY LER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $78,223,895 .

. ROBERT WOTCZAK (Pres & CEO - Prime Executions) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,134,710 .

. SERGEY LUKYANOV (*See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,901 shares for an estimated $1,243,913 .

. AIDOS ZHUMAGULOV (*See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,527 shares for an estimated $1,081,050 .

. KAIRAT BAKIBAYEVICH AKHMETOV (see below*) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,100 shares for an estimated $734,300 .

. RENAT TUKANOV (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $429,024.

$FRHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $FRHC stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

