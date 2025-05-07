$FRGE stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FRGE stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,037,507 of trading volume.

$FRGE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FRGE:

$FRGE insiders have traded $FRGE stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER PHILLIPS (Chief Revenue & Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 245,487 shares for an estimated $477,128 .

. KELLY RODRIQUES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 315,000 shares for an estimated $308,113.

$FRGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $FRGE stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

