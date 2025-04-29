$FRGE stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FRGE stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,490,093 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FRGE:
$FRGE Insider Trading Activity
$FRGE insiders have traded $FRGE stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER PHILLIPS (Chief Revenue & Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 295,487 shares for an estimated $534,023.
- KELLY RODRIQUES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 315,000 shares for an estimated $308,113.
$FRGE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $FRGE stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD removed 2,740,947 shares (-35.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,551,547
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 534,717 shares (+355.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $497,768
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 439,503 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $409,133
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 348,997 shares (+325.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $324,881
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 345,634 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $321,750
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 345,099 shares (+470.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $321,252
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 295,235 shares (+341.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,834
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
