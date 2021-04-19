FRG vs. PRPL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Consumer Products - Staples sector might want to consider either Franchise Group (FRG) or Purple Innovation (PRPL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Franchise Group and Purple Innovation are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that FRG likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than PRPL has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

FRG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.80, while PRPL has a forward P/E of 39.76. We also note that FRG has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PRPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.59.

Another notable valuation metric for FRG is its P/B ratio of 3.89. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PRPL has a P/B of 14.29.

These metrics, and several others, help FRG earn a Value grade of B, while PRPL has been given a Value grade of D.

FRG stands above PRPL thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that FRG is the superior value option right now.

