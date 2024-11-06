Freyr Battery sees FY25 EBITDA $75M-$125M

In anticipation of the closing of the transaction and the start of solar module production at the Wilmer, Texas facility in Q4 2024, FREYR is initiating 2025 EBITDA guidance of $75M-$125M and expects to exit 2025 at full-year run rate EBIDTA of $175M-$225M.

