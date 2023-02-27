FREYR Battery Rises 12% On Better-than-expected Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of FREYR Battery (FREY) are rising more than 12% Monday morning after reporting better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter.

FREYR reported net profit of $25.3 million, or $0.20 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with net loss $28.9 million or $0.24 per share a year ago. On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.22 loss per share.

FREY is at $9.29 currently. It has traded in the range of $6.42-$16.94 in the last 1 year.

