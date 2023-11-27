News & Insights

FREY

FREYR Battery Promotes Andreas Bentzen To CTO

November 27, 2023 — 06:45 am EST

(RTTNews) - FREYR Battery (FREY) Monday announced certain leadership changes and its top priorities for 2024.

The company said it promoted Andreas Bentzen to chief technology officer from his previous role of executive vice president of technology. Additionally, Ryuta Kawaguchi will be the chief strategy officer & technical fellow.

FREYR said its top strategic priorities for 2024 includes commencing automated production of in-spec, customer-testable cells at the company's Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) in Mo i Rana, Norway. FREYR also intends to establish the U.S. as its primary strategic production hub, driving towards first production at Giga America, and maximize the benefits of the U.S. Department of Energy loan program and the tax credits available under the Inflation Reduction Act.

