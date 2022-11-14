FREYR Battery Posts Wider Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - FREYR Battery (FREY) reported a net loss for the third quarter of $93.9 million or $0.80 per share compared to a net loss of $45.4 million or $0.42 per share, a year ago. The company noted that the net loss in the third quarter of 2022 was due in part to a non-cash $70.3 million loss on the fair value adjustment to warrant liability.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.30, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

As of September 30, 2022, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $418.6 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.