Markets
FREY

FREYR Battery Gains 17% After Announcing Partnership With Hana Technology

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - FREYR Battery (FREY) shares are surging more than 17 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company yesterday announced a strategic partnership with Hana Technology Co. Ltd. in South Korea. The partnership will develop equipment and automation solutions for FREYR's Customer Qualification Plant in Mo i Rana, Norway, as well as for FREYR's planned Gigafactories.

Currently, shares are at $12.28, up 16.18 percent from the previous close of $10.57 on a volume of 2,533,732.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FREY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular