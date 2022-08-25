FREYR Battery Gains 17% After Announcing Partnership With Hana Technology

(RTTNews) - FREYR Battery (FREY) shares are surging more than 17 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company yesterday announced a strategic partnership with Hana Technology Co. Ltd. in South Korea. The partnership will develop equipment and automation solutions for FREYR's Customer Qualification Plant in Mo i Rana, Norway, as well as for FREYR's planned Gigafactories.

Currently, shares are at $12.28, up 16.18 percent from the previous close of $10.57 on a volume of 2,533,732.

