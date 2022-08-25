FREYR Battery Gains 17% After Announcing Partnership With Hana Technology

(RTTNews) - FREYR Battery (FREY) shares are surging more than 17 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company yesterday announced a strategic partnership with Hana Technology Co. Ltd. in South Korea. The partnership will develop equipment and automation solutions for FREYR's Customer Qualification Plant in Mo i Rana, Norway, as well as for FREYR's planned Gigafactories.
Currently, shares are at $12.28, up 16.18 percent from the previous close of $10.57 on a volume of 2,533,732.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryFREY
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings