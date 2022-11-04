FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FREYR Battery (FREY) closed at $12.80, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 15.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 12.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FREYR Battery as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 14, 2022. On that day, FREYR Battery is projected to report earnings of -$0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.95%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FREYR Battery should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.84% lower. FREYR Battery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

