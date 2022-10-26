FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

FREYR Battery (FREY) closed the most recent trading day at $12.48, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.42% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 16.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FREYR Battery as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect FREYR Battery to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.71%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FREYR Battery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FREYR Battery currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



FREYR Battery (FREY): Free Stock Analysis Report



