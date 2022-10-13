FREYR Battery (FREY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FREYR Battery (FREY) closed at $13.94, marking a +1.53% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 5.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FREYR Battery as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FREYR Battery is projected to report earnings of -$0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.71%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FREYR Battery should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FREYR Battery is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

