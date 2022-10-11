FREYR Battery (FREY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

FREYR Battery (FREY) closed at $14.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FREYR Battery as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FREYR Battery to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.71%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FREYR Battery should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FREYR Battery is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.