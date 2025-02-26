FREYR BATTERY Earnings Preview: Recent $FREY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FREYR BATTERY ($FREY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $510,000 and earnings of -$0.22 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FREY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FREYR BATTERY Insider Trading Activity

FREYR BATTERY insiders have traded $FREY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FREY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TORE IVAR SLETTEMOEN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,500,000 shares for an estimated $4,273,939 .

. JOSEPH EVAN CALIO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 680,462 shares for an estimated $1,152,722 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FREYR BATTERY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of FREYR BATTERY stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.