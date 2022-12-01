FREYR Battery Down 10% After Pricing Public Offering Of 20 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Shares of FREYR Battery (FREY) are falling more than 10% Thursday morning at $12.28.

The company today priced its upsized public offering of 20 million shares at $11.5 per share.

Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $230 million, which FREYR intends to use for the continued construction of Giga Arctic facilities, development expenditures for Giga America and general corporate purposes.

FREY has traded in the range of $6.42- $16.94 in the last 1 year.

