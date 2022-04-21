FREYR Battery Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FREY

In trading on Thursday, shares of FREYR Battery (Symbol: FREY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.99, changing hands as low as $9.68 per share. FREYR Battery shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FREY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FREY's low point in its 52 week range is $7.65 per share, with $14.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.78.

