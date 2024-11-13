News & Insights

FREYR Battery Appoints New COO Amid Leadership Change

November 13, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

FREYR Battery ( (FREY) ) has provided an update.

FREYR Battery, Inc. has made a significant leadership change by terminating the employment of its COO, Michael Brose, effective November 7, 2024. The company has appointed David Gustafson as the new COO, pending the closing of its recent transaction with Trina Solar (Schweiz) AG, signaling a strategic shift following this development.

