FREYR Battery Appoints New COO Amid Leadership Change

FREYR Battery ( (FREY) ) has provided an update.

FREYR Battery, Inc. has made a significant leadership change by terminating the employment of its COO, Michael Brose, effective November 7, 2024. The company has appointed David Gustafson as the new COO, pending the closing of its recent transaction with Trina Solar (Schweiz) AG, signaling a strategic shift following this development.

See more data about FREY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.