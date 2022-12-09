FREY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of FREYR Battery (Symbol: FREY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.78, changing hands as low as $10.31 per share. FREYR Battery shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FREY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FREY's low point in its 52 week range is $6.42 per share, with $16.9399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.85.

