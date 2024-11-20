Fresnillo’s AGM Backs Director Amidst Shareholder Concerns

FRESNILLO (GB:FRES) has released an update.

Fresnillo PLC, the world’s largest primary silver producer, announced the results of their 2024 Annual General Meeting, noting the significant support for the re-election of Independent Non-Executive Director Alberto Tiburcio. Despite some concerns from a minority of shareholders about his additional commitments, the board unanimously backed Tiburcio, highlighting his valuable contributions and perfect attendance at meetings. This outcome reflects the company’s commitment to strong governance while maintaining its leading position in the precious metals industry.

