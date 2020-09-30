Fresnillo takes up $482 mln of tender offer for 2023 notes

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mexican precious metals mining company Fresnillo said on Wednesday it had taken up $481.721 million of a tender offer to buy back some $800 million of its notes maturing in 2023.

The company, a unit of miner Industrias Peñoles, last week launched the offer on the notes, which pay a coupon of 5.500%.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

