Fresnillo takes up $482 mln of tender offer for 2023 notes

Contributor
David Alire Garcia Reuters
Published

Mexican precious metals mining company Fresnillo said on Wednesday it had taken up $481.721 million of a tender offer to buy back some $800 million of its notes maturing in 2023.

The company, a unit of miner Industrias Peñoles, last week launched the offer on the notes, which pay a coupon of 5.500%.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

