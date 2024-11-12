Fresnillo price target raised to 850 GBp from 720 GBp at Berenberg

Berenberg raised the firm’s price target on Fresnillo (FNLPF) to 850 GBp from 720 GBp and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
