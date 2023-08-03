Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) Price Target Decreased by 8.16% to 748.78

The average one-year price target for Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) has been revised to 748.78 / share. This is an decrease of 8.16% from the prior estimate of 815.29 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 530.25 to a high of 1,191.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.66% from the latest reported closing price of 582.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresnillo. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRES is 0.21%, a decrease of 25.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.41% to 53,144K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 6,574K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,958K shares, representing a decrease of 66.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRES by 50.43% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 5,591K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 4,965K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,997K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRES by 10.16% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 4,758K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,725K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRES by 9.97% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 4,457K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

