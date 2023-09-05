Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) Price Target Decreased by 5.36% to 708.63

The average one-year price target for Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) has been revised to 708.63 / share. This is an decrease of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 748.78 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 333.30 to a high of 1,191.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.51% from the latest reported closing price of 583.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresnillo. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRES is 0.20%, a decrease of 13.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 52,196K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 6,574K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,958K shares, representing a decrease of 66.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRES by 50.43% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 5,591K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 4,965K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,997K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRES by 10.16% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 4,758K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,725K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRES by 9.97% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 4,457K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

