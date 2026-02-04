Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) Price Target Increased by 36.43% to 3,625.03

The average one-year price target for Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) has been revised to 3,625.03 GBX / share. This is an increase of 36.43% from the prior estimate of 2,656.96 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,232.10 GBX to a high of 5,670.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.10% from the latest reported closing price of 3,902.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresnillo. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRES is 0.36%, an increase of 11.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.65% to 38,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,076K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,116K shares , representing a decrease of 17.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRES by 35.82% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 5,446K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 5,158K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,355K shares , representing an increase of 15.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRES by 23.22% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,670K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRES by 27.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,659K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRES by 48.08% over the last quarter.

