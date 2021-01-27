Fresnillo forecasts 2021 gold output to fall, full-year output drops 12.1%

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Fresnillo Plc FRES.L forecast lower gold output for the current year than COVID-hit 2020 on Wednesday, mainly due to a land slip at its Noche Buena mine in Mexico.

The precious metals miner, which owns seven operating mines in Mexico, said it produced 769.6 kilo ounces (koz) of gold in the full-year ended Dec. 31, down from 875.9koz in the previous year, hit by pandemic-related restrictions.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

