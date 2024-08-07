Is Fresnillo (FNLPF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Fresnillo (FNLPF). FNLPF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.64, which compares to its industry's average of 27.24. Over the past 52 weeks, FNLPF's Forward P/E has been as high as 68.64 and as low as 9.64, with a median of 17.53.

Investors should also recognize that FNLPF has a P/B ratio of 1.27. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.59. Within the past 52 weeks, FNLPF's P/B has been as high as 1.49 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 1.29.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Fresnillo is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FNLPF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

