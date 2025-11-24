Is Fresnillo (FNLPF) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Fresnillo PLC (FNLPF) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fresnillo PLC is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 239 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fresnillo PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNLPF's full-year earnings has moved 54.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that FNLPF has returned about 277.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 17.9% on average. As we can see, Fresnillo PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Lundin Mining (LUNMF) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 101.6%.

In Lundin Mining's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 27.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Fresnillo PLC belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 101.9% so far this year, so FNLPF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Lundin Mining falls under the Mining - Non Ferrous industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #28. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Fresnillo PLC and Lundin Mining as they could maintain their solid performance.

