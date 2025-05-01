Is Fresnillo (FNLPF) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Fresnillo PLC (FNLPF) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fresnillo PLC is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 232 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fresnillo PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNLPF's full-year earnings has moved 23.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FNLPF has gained about 71.7% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 4.2%. As we can see, Fresnillo PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 60.7%.

Over the past three months, NioCorp Developments Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Fresnillo PLC belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.2% so far this year, so FNLPF is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, NioCorp Developments Ltd. belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. This 58-stock industry is currently ranked #149. The industry has moved +3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Fresnillo PLC and NioCorp Developments Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

