Is Fresnillo (FNLPF) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Fresnillo PLC (FNLPF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fresnillo PLC is one of 236 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fresnillo PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNLPF's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FNLPF has moved about 5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -1.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Fresnillo PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Anglo American (NGLOY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.5%.

The consensus estimate for Anglo American's current year EPS has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Fresnillo PLC belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30% so far this year, meaning that FNLPF is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Anglo American belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. This 59-stock industry is currently ranked #168. The industry has moved -14.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Fresnillo PLC and Anglo American as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

