Fresnillo (FNLPF) Price Target Increased by 6.34% to 8.86

The average one-year price target for Fresnillo (OTC:FNLPF) has been revised to 8.86 / share. This is an increase of 6.34% from the prior estimate of 8.33 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.72 to a high of 15.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.00% from the latest reported closing price of 6.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresnillo. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNLPF is 0.18%, a decrease of 12.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.91% to 44,818K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 5,591K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 4,849K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,965K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNLPF by 18.72% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 4,457K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 4,452K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,758K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNLPF by 9.24% over the last quarter.

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 4,278K shares. No change in the last quarter.

