Fresnillo downgraded to Hold from Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded Fresnillo (FNLPF) to Hold from Add with an 800 GBp price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on FNLPF:
- Fresnillo Reports Strong Q3 with Gold Surge
- Fresnillo Sees Strong Gold Output Growth in Q3
- Fresnillo price target raised to 800 GBp from 685 GBp at Barclays
- Fresnillo price target raised to 900 GBp from 800 GBp at JPMorgan
- Fresnillo price target raised to 620 GBp from 610 GBp at Berenberg
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.