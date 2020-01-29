Fresnillo annual output falls on Noche Buena mine closure, lower grade ore

Precious metals miner Fresnillo said on Wednesday its annual gold and silver production fell, hurt by the phasing out of its the Noche Buena mine and lower-grade output from Saucito and San Julián projects in Mexico.
