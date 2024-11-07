News & Insights

Freshworks price target raised to $24 from $21 at JMP Securities

November 07, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens raised the firm’s price target on Freshworks (FRSH) to $24 from $21 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and announced a 13% reduction in force. While growth is now expected to be more modest heading into 2025, the firm continues to “like this story as an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation,” the analyst tells investors.

