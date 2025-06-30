Freshworks Launches Freshservice Journeys to Enhance Employee Experience and Streamline Cross-Functional Collaboration

Freshworks launched Freshservice Journeys, an AI-assisted tool that streamlines employee processes and enhances interdepartmental collaboration.

Quiver AI Summary

Freshworks has launched Freshservice Journeys, an AI-assisted feature aimed at improving IT and employee service management by streamlining complex employee processes across various departments. This no-code/low-code solution allows teams in IT, HR, and other functions to create personalized experiences for critical events such as onboarding and offboarding, enhancing collaboration and efficiency. By automating tasks and improving interdepartmental coordination, Freshservice Journeys addresses common challenges faced by organizations, such as bottlenecks and inefficiencies during employee transitions. Customers have reported significant improvements in their processes, with faster task completion and better visibility. Freshworks aims to deliver seamless, efficient experiences that meet the needs of today's workforce.

Potential Positives

Launch of Freshservice Journeys introduces AI-assisted capabilities that streamline employee processes, enhancing efficiency and collaboration across departments.

The no-code interface allows organizations to easily customize workflows, improving adaptability to specific needs without the requirement for extensive programming.

Customer testimonials highlight substantial improvements in offboarding and onboarding processes, indicating effectiveness and positive reception from users.

Freshworks positions itself as a leader in the service management space by addressing common organizational challenges related to interdepartmental coordination and automation of tasks.

Potential Negatives

While Freshservice Journeys aims to streamline complex employee processes, the press release does not provide specific metrics or data on the effectiveness of these solutions, leaving potential customers questioning the real-world impact.

The general availability announcement may suggest that the product is still in its early stages, which could lead to uncertainties about its reliability and stability in actual deployments.

The emphasis on AI-powered automation raises concerns regarding potential job displacement within departments reliant on manual processes, which could affect employee morale and trust in the company.

FAQ

What is Freshservice Journeys?

Freshservice Journeys is an AI-assisted capability designed to streamline complex employee processes across IT, HR, and other departments.

How does Freshservice Journeys improve employee onboarding?

It enables customized workflows and real-time visibility, ensuring new hires have necessary tools and a smooth onboarding experience.

Can Freshservice Journeys automate tasks?

Yes, it leverages AI to automate routine tasks like account setups and reminders, reducing manual work and speeding up processes.

What are the benefits of using Freshservice Journeys?

Key benefits include enhanced collaboration, AI-powered efficiency, a no-code interface, and tailored journey paths for unique organizational needs.

Which companies have successfully implemented Freshservice Journeys?

Companies like Qualfon and Coherent have reported significant improvements in their onboarding and offboarding processes after adopting Freshservice Journeys.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Freshworks





(NASDAQ: FRSH), today announced the general availability of Freshservice Journeys, a new AI-assisted capability within its IT and employee service management offering, designed to streamline complex employee processes across functions—driving efficiency, improving cross-functional collaboration, and delivering consistent, personalized employee experience during critical employee events. With Freshservice Journeys, teams across IT, HR, facilities, and other departments can use no-code workflows to build thoughtful employee experiences in key moments that matter such as onboarding, offboarding, promotions, and relocations.





“Complexity is the enemy of efficiency, and our customers count on Freshworks to remove roadblocks in the employee experience with hyper-personalized, seamless, and uncomplicated service,” said



Srini Raghavan, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks.



"For years, Freshservice has enabled thousands of organizations to apply modern service management principles across individual departments. With the launch of Freshservice Journeys, Freshworks takes that vision further—eliminating the friction that has long hindered cross-departmental collaboration during complex employee transitions. Organizations can now use AI powered automation to deliver consistently positive employee experiences without sacrificing departmental flexibility.”





Organizations often struggle with legacy systems that enforce rigid workflows and siloed operations. This lack of coordination and accountability across departments leads to bottlenecks and costly inefficiencies—especially during high-impact employee experiences like onboarding. For example, when IT, HR, and Facilities aren’t aligned, new hires may arrive on day one without access to essential tools, systems, or even a workspace, eroding first impressions and delaying productivity. Freshservice Journeys was built to solve these common challenges by automating manual tasks, improving interdepartmental coordination, and enhancing visibility throughout the process.





Key benefits of Freshservice Journeys include:









AI-Powered Efficiency:



Leverages the power of AI to handle routine tasks like setting up accounts, sending reminders, and summarizing tickets. This means less manual work for your team and faster task completion.



Leverages the power of AI to handle routine tasks like setting up accounts, sending reminders, and summarizing tickets. This means less manual work for your team and faster task completion.





Easy-to-use, intuitive interface:



The no-code/low-code interface empowers admins to configure complex workflows effortlessly, or go live even faster using pre-built templates that enable seamless collaboration from HR to IT.



The no-code/low-code interface empowers admins to configure complex workflows effortlessly, or go live even faster using pre-built templates that enable seamless collaboration from HR to IT.





Seamless Cross-Functional Collaboration:



Assigns tasks, automates reminders, and provides real-time progress tracking visible across all relevant departments to enhance coordination, improve accountability, and simplify employee transitions.



Assigns tasks, automates reminders, and provides real-time progress tracking visible across all relevant departments to enhance coordination, improve accountability, and simplify employee transitions.





Flexible to Unique Organizational Needs



: Uses conditions and triggers to tailor journey paths to specific employee needs and organizational policies.







“Organizations that have implemented cross-functional processes describe them as 'game changers' that reduce friction and bottlenecks,” said



Snow Tempest, research manager at IDC.



“The most successful enterprises are those that can seamlessly orchestrate cross-functional processes—from onboarding to offboarding—without sacrificing the specialized needs of individual departments. AI-powered automation platforms that can break down these silos while addressing the needs of specific roles have the potential to enable a critical evolution in enterprise service management, enabling companies to deliver the consistent, efficient experiences that today's workforce expects."







Customer-Proven Results







“Freshservice has completely transformed our offboarding process,” said



John Batchelor, Vice President of IT Operations at Qualfon



. “What used to take days can now be done in hours—with full visibility into task completion, access revocation, and timelines. It’s helped us reduce risk, save time, and deliver a more secure, compliant offboarding experience at scale.”





“Freshservice Journeys is a game-changer for onboarding,” said



Tabitha Zokaitis, IT Service Management Analyst at EquiTrust Life Insurance



. “It allows our admins to quickly set up customized workflows for different roles, while giving HR real-time visibility into every task. We’re looking forward to further streamlining our processes and saving hours of manual coordination, reducing errors, and ensuring every new hire has a smooth, consistent experience from day one.”







Anantha Ganga, CIO at Coherent



, sought to standardize IT service delivery on a single platform. Within just four months, Coherent successfully transitioned all IT workflows to Freshservice. Coherent subsequently expanded its use of Freshservice to support HR needs—such as employee onboarding and offboarding—with plans to expand to facilities and procurement.





To learn more about Freshservice Journeys, visit





https://www.freshworks.com/freshservice/journeys











About Freshworks





Freshworks Inc. builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional customer and employee experiences. Its enterprise-grade solutions are powerful yet intuitive, and quick to deliver value. With a people-first approach to AI, Freshworks helps teams be more effective and organizations more productive. More than 73,000 companies — including Bridgestone, New Balance, S&P Global, and Sony Music — trust Freshworks to improve service efficiency and fuel long-term loyalty. For the latest updates, visit









freshworks.com









and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.







© 2025 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freddy AI and associated logos are trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.







