Freshworks Inc. Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with 22% Revenue Growth

Freshworks reported Q4 2024 revenue of $194.6 million, a 22% increase, with improved cash flow and customer metrics.

Quiver AI Summary

Freshworks Inc., a provider of AI service software, reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, achieving a 22% year-over-year revenue growth to $194.6 million, along with a 21% operating cash flow margin. The company noted a shift from legacy vendors to its modern service solutions, with a total revenue of $720.4 million for the full year, also reflecting a 21% increase. Freshworks experienced a decrease in GAAP loss from operations at $(23.8) million in Q4 compared to $(40.0) million a year prior, and non-GAAP income from operations rose significantly. Despite a slight dip in the net dollar retention rate to 103%, customer growth continued with more than 22,000 customers contributing over $5,000 in annual recurring revenue. The company introduced key executive appointments and anchored a strategic partnership with Unisys, providing an optimistic outlook for 2025, targeting revenue growth between 12% and 14%.

Potential Positives

Freshworks reported a fourth-quarter revenue increase of 22% year-over-year, reaching $194.6 million, demonstrating strong growth.

The company achieved a non-GAAP income from operations of $40.3 million in Q4 2024, significantly up from $11.5 million in Q4 2023, indicating improved operational efficiency.

Freshworks' adjusted free cash flow reached $41.7 million in Q4 2024, compared to $28.6 million in the same quarter the previous year, showcasing enhanced cash generation capabilities.

Numerous notable customers, including New Balance and Sophos, have joined the Freshworks community, reflecting growing market acceptance and trust in their solutions.

Potential Negatives

Despite a revenue increase of 22% year over year, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $(21.9) million for Q4 2024, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

The net dollar retention rate decreased to 103%, down from 107% in Q3 2024 and 108% in Q4 2023, suggesting potential difficulties in retaining existing customers and expanding revenue from them.

The company disclosed a GAAP loss from operations of $(138.6) million for the full year 2024, although this represents an improvement from a greater loss in 2023, it signals ongoing operational struggles that may concern investors.

FAQ

What were Freshworks' Q4 2024 revenue results?

Freshworks reported a revenue of $194.6 million for Q4 2024, a 22% growth year-over-year.

How did Freshworks perform financially in 2024?

In 2024, Freshworks achieved total revenue of $720.4 million, representing a 21% increase from 2023.

What is the non-GAAP net income per share for Freshworks?

The non-GAAP net income per share for Q4 2024 was $0.14, up from $0.08 in Q4 2023.

What was Freshworks' adjusted free cash flow in 2024?

Adjusted free cash flow for Freshworks in 2024 was $153.3 million, significantly higher than $77.8 million in 2023.

What are Freshworks' financial expectations for 2025?

Freshworks expects revenue for 2025 to be between $809 million and $821 million, reflecting 12%-14% growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FRSH Insider Trading Activity

$FRSH insiders have traded $FRSH stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RATHNAGIRISH MATHRUBOOTHAM (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,500,000 shares for an estimated $39,051,318 .

. ZACHARY NELSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,625 shares for an estimated $717,720 .

. ROXANNE S AUSTIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,510 shares for an estimated $453,695 .

. JOHANNA FLOWER sold 21,400 shares for an estimated $385,200

JENNIFER H TAYLOR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 23,435 shares for an estimated $332,305 .

. MIKA YAMAMOTO (CHIEF CUST & MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,436 shares for an estimated $194,497 .

. BARRY L. PADGETT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,685 shares for an estimated $77,088.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FRSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $FRSH stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Freshworks Inc.



(Nasdaq: FRSH), the provider of people-first AI service software, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“Freshworks outperformed its previously provided estimates again in Q4 across all our key metrics, delivering another strong quarter with revenue growing 22% year over year to $194.6 million, operating cash flow margin of 21%, and an adjusted free cash flow margin of 21%,” said Dennis Woodside, Chief Executive Officer & President of Freshworks. “Companies are leaving legacy vendors and coming to Freshworks for our uncomplicated, modern employee and customer experience service solutions.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary Results











Revenue:



Total revenue was $194.6 million, representing growth of 22% compared to total revenue of $160.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and 21% adjusting for constant currency.







Total revenue was $194.6 million, representing growth of 22% compared to total revenue of $160.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and 21% adjusting for constant currency.





GAAP (Loss) from Operations:



GAAP (loss) from operations was $(23.8) million, compared to $(40.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.







GAAP (loss) from operations was $(23.8) million, compared to $(40.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Non-GAAP Income from Operations:



Non-GAAP income from operations was $40.3 million, compared to $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Non-GAAP income from operations was $40.3 million, compared to $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





GAAP Net (Loss) Per Share:



GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) per share was $(0.07) based on 303.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.09) based on 296.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2023.







GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) per share was $(0.07) based on 303.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.09) based on 296.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:



Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.14 based on 306.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $0.08 based on 303.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.14 based on 306.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $0.08 based on 303.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:



Net cash provided by operating activities was $41.4 million, compared to $30.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Net cash provided by operating activities was $41.4 million, compared to $30.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Adjusted Free Cash Flow:



Adjusted free cash flow was $41.7 million, compared to $28.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Adjusted free cash flow was $41.7 million, compared to $28.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities:



Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.07 billion as of December 31, 2024.













Full Year 2024 Financial Summary Results











Revenue:



Total revenue was $720.4 million, representing growth of 21% compared to total revenue of $596.4 million in 2023 and 21% adjusting for constant currency.







Total revenue was $720.4 million, representing growth of 21% compared to total revenue of $596.4 million in 2023 and 21% adjusting for constant currency.





GAAP (Loss) from Operations:



GAAP (loss) from operations was $(138.6) million, compared to $(170.2) million in 2023.







GAAP (loss) from operations was $(138.6) million, compared to $(170.2) million in 2023.





Non-GAAP Income from Operations:



Non-GAAP income from operations was $99.1 million, compared to $44.5 million in 2023.







Non-GAAP income from operations was $99.1 million, compared to $44.5 million in 2023.





GAAP Net (Loss) Per Share:



GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) per share was $(0.32) based on 300.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.47) based on 293.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding in 2023.







GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) per share was $(0.32) based on 300.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.47) based on 293.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding in 2023.





Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:



Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.43 based on 300.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $0.26 based on 293.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding in 2023.







Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.43 based on 300.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $0.26 based on 293.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding in 2023.





Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:



Net cash provided by operating activities was $160.6 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $86.2 million in 2023.







Net cash provided by operating activities was $160.6 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $86.2 million in 2023.





Adjusted Free Cash Flow:



Adjusted free cash flow was $153.3 million, compared to $77.8 million in 2023.











All financial numbers for 2024 include the results of Device42, Inc. for the period after the closing of the acquisition. A description of non-GAAP financial measures is contained in the section titled “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is contained in the tables below.







Fourth Quarter Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights









Number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR was 22,558, an increase of 11% year-over-year and 13% adjusting for constant currency.



Number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR was 22,558, an increase of 11% year-over-year and 13% adjusting for constant currency.



Net dollar retention rate was 103% (105% adjusting for constant currency), compared to 107% in the third quarter of 2024 and 108% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted for constant currency, net dollar retention rate was 105% in the third quarter of 2024 and 107% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Net dollar retention rate was 103% (105% adjusting for constant currency), compared to 107% in the third quarter of 2024 and 108% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted for constant currency, net dollar retention rate was 105% in the third quarter of 2024 and 107% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Welcomed and onboarded more customers to the Freshworks community including New Balance, Rawlings Sporting Goods, Sophos, Onfido, Mesa Airlines and many more.



Welcomed and onboarded more customers to the Freshworks community including New Balance, Rawlings Sporting Goods, Sophos, Onfido, Mesa Airlines and many more.



Appointed Srinivasan Raghavan as Chief Product Officer and Venkitesh Subramanian as Senior Vice President of Product Management, Customer Experience.



Appointed Srinivasan Raghavan as Chief Product Officer and Venkitesh Subramanian as Senior Vice President of Product Management, Customer Experience.



Announced a new strategic agreement with Unisys, a leading global systems integrator partner.













Financial Outlook







We are providing estimates for the first quarter and full year 2025 based on current market conditions and expectations. The revenue growth rates are adjusted for constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying business trends. We emphasize that these estimates are subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” below.





For the first quarter and full year 2025, we currently expect the following results:











($ in millions, except per share data)









First Quarter 2025









Full Year 2025











Revenue



(1)







$190.0 - $193.0





$809.0 - $821.0









Year-over-year growth





15% - 17%





12% - 14%









Year-over-year growth (constant currency)





16% - 18%





13% - 15%

























Non-GAAP income from operations



(1)







$32.5 - $34.5





$131.0 - $139.0

























Non-GAAP net income per share



(2)







$0.12 - $0.14





$0.52 - $0.54



























(1)



Revenue and non-GAAP income from operations are based on exchange rates as of February 7, 2025 for currencies other than USD.







(2)



Non-GAAP net income per share was estimated assuming 307.3 million and 306.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding for the first quarter and full year 2025, respectively.





These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.





We have not reconciled our estimates for non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses that may be incurred in the future. As a result, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort and we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We have provided a reconciliation of other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our fourth quarter and full year 2024 and 2023 non-GAAP results included in this press release.







Webcast and Conference Call Information







We will host a conference call for investors on February 11, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights. Investors are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the investor relations website at ir.freshworks.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Freshworks Investor Relations website and will be available for twelve months thereafter.







Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including revenue adjusted for constant currency, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow margin. This press release and the accompanying tables also contain certain other metrics, including annual recurring revenue, net dollar retention rates, revenue growth rates, and related presentation thereof adjusted for constant currency.





We adjust revenue and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing business performance excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results for currencies other than USD are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period (for Q4 2023, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.08 EUR and 1 USD to 1.24 GBP), rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q4 2024, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.07 EUR and 1 USD to 1.28 GBP). To present constant currency for full year results, we combine the quarterly constant currency results for the year that were converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the relevant comparison periods (for example, for Q1 2024 results, we use the average exchange rates in effect for Q1 2023).





We use these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our operating results. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as they generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.





Investors, however, are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.





We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:









Stock-based compensation expense.



We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is not comparable across companies given the variety of valuation methodologies and assumptions.







Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is not comparable across companies given the variety of valuation methodologies and assumptions.





Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions



. We exclude the amount of employer payroll taxes on equity awards from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because they are dependent on our stock price at the time of vesting or exercise and other factors that are beyond our control and do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.







Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions . We exclude the amount of employer payroll taxes on equity awards from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because they are dependent on our stock price at the time of vesting or exercise and other factors that are beyond our control and do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.





Amortization of acquired intangibles.



We exclude amortization of acquired intangibles, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Our expenses for amortization of acquired intangibles are inconsistent in amount and frequency because they are significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions, and the allocation of purchase price. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.







Amortization of acquired intangibles. We exclude amortization of acquired intangibles, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Our expenses for amortization of acquired intangibles are inconsistent in amount and frequency because they are significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions, and the allocation of purchase price. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.





Restructuring charges.



We exclude restructuring charges, which primarily consists of employee severance and other employee termination benefits associated with the restructuring plan initiated in November 2024, from our non-GAAP financial measures, because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operating performance of our business.







Restructuring charges. We exclude restructuring charges, which primarily consists of employee severance and other employee termination benefits associated with the restructuring plan initiated in November 2024, from our non-GAAP financial measures, because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operating performance of our business.





Income tax effect and adjustments.



We exclude the income tax effect of the above adjustments and income tax effect associated with acquisitions from our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these costs because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operating performance of our business.











We define adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software, and add restructuring charges. We believe that adjusted free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity as it measures our ability to generate cash from our core operations after purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is a measure to determine, among other things, cash available for strategic initiatives, including further investments in our business and potential acquisitions of businesses. We define adjusted free cash flow margin as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe that adjusted free cash flow margin is a useful indicator of how efficiently we convert revenue into adjusted free cash flow.







Operating Metrics









Number of Customers





Contributing More Than





$5,000 in ARR



. We define ARR as the sum total of subscription, software license, and maintenance revenue we would contractually expect to recognize over the next 12 months from all customers at a point in time, assuming no increases, reductions or cancellations in their subscriptions, and assuming that revenues are recognized ratably over the term of the contract. We define our total customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR as of a particular date as the number of business entities or individuals, represented by a unique domain or a unique email address, with one or more paid subscriptions to one or more of our products that contributed more than $5,000 in ARR.







Net Dollar Retention Rate



. To calculate net dollar retention rate as of a given date, we first determine Entering ARR, which is ARR from the population of our customers as of 12 months prior to the end of the reporting period. We then calculate the Ending ARR from the same set of customers as of the end of the reporting period. We then divide the Ending ARR by the Entering ARR to arrive at our net dollar retention rate. Ending ARR includes upsells, cross-sells, renewals and expansion as a result of acquisitions during the measurement period and is net of any contraction or attrition over this period.





We also adjust the above operating metrics, growth rates of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR and related presentation thereof for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing our business performance excluding the effects of foreign currency rates fluctuations. To present this information, the Ending ARR of the current period in currencies other than USD is converted into USD at the exchange rates in effect at the end of the comparison period (for Q4 2023, the period end exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.10 EUR and 1 USD to 1.27 GBP), rather than the actual exchange rates in effect at the end of the current period (for Q4 2024, the period end exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.04 EUR and 1 USD to 1.26 GBP).







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, our GAAP and non-GAAP estimates for the first quarter and full year 2025, our financial outlook, the value of our products to customers, the timing and amount of future repurchases of our Class A common stock, and the usefulness of the measures by which we evaluate our business, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business and industry, including our financial outlook and macroeconomic uncertainties, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by the company, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “future,” “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “projects,” “plans,” “targets” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include our ability to achieve our long-term plans and key initiatives; our ability to sustain or manage any future growth effectively; our ability to attract and retain customers or expand sales to existing customers; delays in product development or deployments or the success of such products; the failure to deliver competitive service offerings and lack of market acceptance of any offerings delivered; the impact to the economy, our customers and our business due to global economic conditions, including market volatility, foreign exchange rates, and impact of inflation; the timeframes for and severity of the impact of any weakened global economic conditions on our customers’ purchasing and renewal decisions, which may extend the length of our sales cycles or adversely affect our industry; our history of net losses and ability to achieve or sustain profitability, as well as the other potential factors described under “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other documents of Freshworks Inc. filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time (available at www.sec.gov), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K that will be filed for the year ended December 31, 2024.





We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.







About Freshworks Inc.







Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) provides people-first AI service software that organizations use to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences. More than 72,000 companies, including American Express, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, Nucor, and Sony choose Freshworks’ uncomplicated solutions to increase efficiency and loyalty. For the latest company news and customer stories, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.





© 2025 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.







Investor Relations Contact:







Joon Huh





IR@freshworks.com







Media Relations Contact:







Jayne Gonzalez





PR@freshworks.com















FRESHWORKS INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(in thousands, except per share data)









(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenue





$





194,571













$





160,111













$





720,420













$





596,432













Cost of revenue



(1)











29,459

















27,009

















113,330

















103,369













Gross profit









165,112

















133,102

















607,090

















493,063













Operating expense:





































Research and development



(1)











41,028

















35,834

















164,590

















137,756













Sales and marketing



(1)











90,674

















92,323

















390,817

















357,781













General and administrative



(1)











47,538

















44,986

















180,629

















167,698













Restructuring charges









9,664

















—

















9,664

















—













Total operating expenses









188,904

















173,143

















745,700

















663,235













Loss from operations









(23,792





)













(40,041





)













(138,610





)













(170,172





)









Interest and other income, net









7,802

















14,715

















47,773

















46,403













Loss before income taxes









(15,990





)













(25,326





)













(90,837





)













(123,769





)









Provision for income taxes









5,910

















2,755

















4,531

















13,667













Net loss









(21,900





)













(28,081





)













(95,368





)













(137,436





)









Net loss per share - basic and diluted





$





(0.07





)









$





(0.09





)









$





(0.32





)









$





(0.47





)









Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted









303,560

















296,001

















300,843

















293,087

















































































______________________





(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023











Cost of revenue





$





1,532









$





1,637









$





6,565









$





6,774









Research and development









9,037













8,862













41,512













37,524









Sales and marketing









12,239













14,969













63,219













66,755









General and administrative









27,608













25,172













105,410













99,654









Total stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized





$





50,416









$





50,640









$





216,706









$





210,707











































































FRESHWORKS INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands)





























December 31,









2024













December 31,





2023





















(unaudited)





















Assets



























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





620,315













$





488,121













Marketable securities













449,750

















699,506













Accounts receivable, net













122,910

















97,179













Deferred contract acquisition costs













26,106

















22,908













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













46,346

















47,832













Total current assets













1,265,427

















1,355,546













Property and equipment, net













25,893

















22,747













Operating lease right-of-use assets













36,891

















32,749













Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent













22,534

















19,764













Goodwill













147,014

















6,181













Intangible assets, net













90,840

















—













Deferred tax assets













8,499

















10,013













Other assets













14,786

















9,772













Total assets









$





1,611,884













$





1,456,772















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$





1,619













$





3,485













Accrued liabilities













81,933

















56,608













Deferred revenue













323,435

















266,399













Income tax payable













728

















722













Total current liabilities













407,715

















327,214













Operating lease liabilities, non-current













30,221

















26,795













Other liabilities













36,027

















30,501













Total liabilities













473,963

















384,510













Stockholders' equity:

























Common stock













3

















3













Additional paid-in capital













4,874,133

















4,713,522













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(338





)













(754





)









Accumulated deficit













(3,735,877





)













(3,640,509





)









Total stockholders' equity













1,137,921

















1,072,262













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





1,611,884













$





1,456,772



































































FRESHWORKS INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(in thousands)









(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







































Net loss





$





(21,900





)









$





(28,081





)









$





(95,368





)









$





(137,436





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization









6,363

















3,046

















19,415

















12,144













Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs









7,889

















6,365

















28,556

















23,965













Non-cash lease expense









2,235

















2,044

















8,842

















7,736













Stock-based compensation









50,416

















50,640

















216,706

















210,707













Discount amortization on marketable securities









(3,020





)













(3,544





)













(15,992





)













(15,652





)









Deferred income taxes









1,159

















(1,435





)













(12,642





)













(1,322





)









Other









1,076

















9

















1,397

















119













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





































Accounts receivable









(23,747





)













(16,979





)













(17,145





)













(26,982





)









Deferred contract acquisition costs









(9,819





)













(7,815





)













(34,524





)













(26,962





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









6,340

















4,382

















(1,393





)













(7,411





)









Accounts payable









(5,326





)













796

















(2,204





)













(2,423





)









Accrued and other liabilities









4,266

















4,989

















14,454

















1,839













Deferred revenue









27,849

















20,314

















54,808

















60,773













Operating lease liabilities









(2,419





)













(3,865





)













(4,264





)













(12,917





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









41,362

















30,866

















160,646

















86,178















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







































Purchases of property and equipment









(5,067





)













(1,079





)













(9,177





)













(2,069





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment









193

















19

















279

















110













Capitalized internal-use software









(1,911





)













(1,196





)













(5,485





)













(6,271





)









Purchases of marketable securities









(53,935





)













(189,124





)













(620,573





)













(842,803





)









Maturities and redemptions of marketable securities









269,868

















203,599

















887,664

















1,009,532













Business combination, net of cash acquired









—

















—

















(213,905





)













—













Net cash provided by investing activities









209,148

















12,219

















38,803

















158,499















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







































Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan, net









3,013

















2,959

















6,643

















7,271













Proceeds from exercise of stock options









50

















27

















89

















88













Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlement of equity awards









(10,672





)













(16,196





)













(60,299





)













(67,978





)









Repurchase of common stock









(13,693





)













—

















(13,693





)













—













Net cash used in financing activities









(21,302





)













(13,210





)













(67,260





)













(60,619





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









229,208

















29,875

















132,189

















184,058













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









391,197

















458,341

















488,216

















304,158













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period





$





620,405













$





488,216













$





620,405













$





488,216































































































FRESHWORKS INC.









RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES









(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)









(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended









December 31,

































2024





















2023













Growth Rates













Revenue



































GAAP revenue









$





194,571













$





160,111









22%













Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations













(1,044





)

























Revenue adjusted for constant currency









$





193,527













$





160,111









21%



















































































Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

































2024





















2023













Growth Rates













Revenue



































GAAP revenue









$





720,420













$





596,432









21%













Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations













(1,414





)

























Revenue adjusted for constant currency









$





719,006













$





596,432









21%











































































FRESHWORKS INC.









RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES









(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)









(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:







































GAAP gross profit





$





165,112













$





133,102













$





607,090













$





493,063













Non-GAAP adjustments:





































Stock-based compensation expense









1,532

















1,637

















6,565

















6,774













Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions









13

















23

















123

















136













Amortization of acquired intangibles









1,288

















—

















2,927

















158













Non-GAAP gross profit





$





167,945













$





134,762













$





616,705













$





500,131













GAAP gross margin









84.9





%













83.1





%













84.3





%













82.7





%









Non-GAAP gross margin









86.3





%













84.2





%













85.6





%













83.9





%















































Reconciliation of operating expenses:







































GAAP research and development





$





41,028













$





35,834













$





164,590













$





137,756













Non-GAAP adjustments:





































Stock-based compensation expense









(9,037





)













(8,862





)













(41,512





)













(37,524





)









Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions









(30





)













(73





)













(290





)













(309





)









Non-GAAP research and development





$





31,961













$





26,899













$





122,788













$





99,923













GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue









21.1





%













22.4





%













22.8





%













23.1





%









Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue









16.4





%













16.8





%













17.0





%













16.8





%













































GAAP sales and marketing





$





90,674













$





92,323













$





390,817













$





357,781













Non-GAAP adjustments:





































Stock-based compensation expense









(12,239





)













(14,969





)













(63,219





)













(66,755





)









Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions









(241





)













(657





)













(1,880





)













(2,330





)









Amortization of acquired intangibles









(2,304





)













—

















(5,233





)













(145





)









Non-GAAP sales and marketing





$





75,890













$





76,697













$





320,485













$





288,551













GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue









46.6





%













57.7





%













54.2





%













60.0





%









Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue









39.0





%













47.9





%













44.5





%













48.4





%













































GAAP general and administrative





$





47,538













$





44,986













$





180,629













$





167,698













Non-GAAP adjustments:





































Stock-based compensation expense









(27,608





)













(25,172





)













(105,410





)













(99,654





)









Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions









(150





)













(192





)













(930





)













(936





)









Non-GAAP general and administrative





$





19,780













$





19,622













$





74,289













$





67,108

















































GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue









24.4





%













28.1





%













25.1





%













28.1





%









Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue









10.2





%













12.3





%













10.3





%













11.3





%















































Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin:







































GAAP loss from operations





$





(23,792





)









$





(40,041





)









$





(138,610





)









$





(170,172





)









Non-GAAP adjustments:





































Stock-based compensation expense









50,416

















50,640

















216,706

















210,707













Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions









434

















945

















3,223

















3,711













Amortization of acquired intangibles









3,592

















—

















8,160

















303













Restructuring charges









9,664

















—

















9,664

















—













Non-GAAP income from operations





$





40,314













$





11,544













$





99,143













$





44,549













GAAP operating margin









(12.2)





%













(25.0)





%













(19.2)





%













(28.5)





%









Non-GAAP operating margin









20.7





%













7.2





%













13.8





%













7.5





%















































Reconciliation of net loss:







































GAAP net loss





$





(21,900





)









$





(28,081





)









$





(95,368





)









$





(137,436





)









Non-GAAP adjustments:





































Stock-based compensation expense









50,416

















50,640

















216,706

















210,707













Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions









434

















945

















3,223

















3,711













Amortization of acquired intangibles









3,592

















—

















8,160

















303













Restructuring charges









9,664

















—

















9,664

















—













Income tax adjustments









655

















(219





)













(12,017





)













1,398













Non-GAAP net income





$





42,861













$





23,285













$





130,368













$





78,683



















































Reconciliation of net loss per share - diluted:







































GAAP net loss per share - diluted





$





(0.07





)









$





(0.09





)









$





(0.32





)









$





(0.47





)









Non-GAAP adjustments:





































Stock-based compensation expense









0.17

















0.17

















0.72

















0.72













Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions









—

















—

















0.01

















0.01













Amortization of acquired intangibles









0.01

















—

















0.03

















—













Restructuring charges









0.03

















—

















0.03

















—













Income tax adjustments









—

















—

















(0.04





)













—













Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted





$





0.14













$





0.08













$





0.43













$





0.26













Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share - diluted









303,560

















296,001

















300,843

















293,087













Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share - diluted



(1)











306,109

















303,152

















305,085

















300,735



















































Computation of adjusted free cash flow:







































Net cash provided by operating activities





$





41,362













$





30,866













$





160,646













$





86,178













Less:





































Purchases of property and equipment









(5,067





)













(1,079





)













(9,177





)













(2,069





)









Capitalized internal-use software









(1,911





)













(1,196





)













(5,485





)













(6,271





)









Add:





































Restructuring costs paid









7,314

















—

















7,314

















—













Adjusted free cash flow





$





41,698













$





28,591













$





153,298













$





77,838













Operating cash flow margin









21.3





%













22.3





%













22.3





%













14.4





%









Adjusted free cash flow margin









21.4





%













21.3





%













21.3





%













13.1





%













































Net cash provided by investing activities





$





209,148













$





12,219













$





38,803













$





158,499













Net cash used in financing activities





$





(21,302





)









$





(13,210





)









$





(67,260





)









$





(60,619





)













































































(1) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders is determined by giving effect to all potential common equivalents during the reporting period, unless including them yields an antidilutive result. The company considers its stock options and RSUs as potential common stock equivalents but excluded them from the computation of GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, as their effect was antidilutive. For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, potentially dilutive shares of 2.5 million and 7.2 million shares, respectively, were included in the weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, potentially dilutive shares of 4.2 million and 7.6 million shares were included in the weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.