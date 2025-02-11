Freshworks Inc. Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with 22% Revenue Growth

Freshworks reported Q4 2024 revenue of $194.6 million, a 22% increase, with improved cash flow and customer metrics.
Quiver AI Summary
Freshworks Inc., a provider of AI service software, reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, achieving a 22% year-over-year revenue growth to $194.6 million, along with a 21% operating cash flow margin. The company noted a shift from legacy vendors to its modern service solutions, with a total revenue of $720.4 million for the full year, also reflecting a 21% increase. Freshworks experienced a decrease in GAAP loss from operations at $(23.8) million in Q4 compared to $(40.0) million a year prior, and non-GAAP income from operations rose significantly. Despite a slight dip in the net dollar retention rate to 103%, customer growth continued with more than 22,000 customers contributing over $5,000 in annual recurring revenue. The company introduced key executive appointments and anchored a strategic partnership with Unisys, providing an optimistic outlook for 2025, targeting revenue growth between 12% and 14%.
Potential Positives
- Freshworks reported a fourth-quarter revenue increase of 22% year-over-year, reaching $194.6 million, demonstrating strong growth.
- The company achieved a non-GAAP income from operations of $40.3 million in Q4 2024, significantly up from $11.5 million in Q4 2023, indicating improved operational efficiency.
- Freshworks' adjusted free cash flow reached $41.7 million in Q4 2024, compared to $28.6 million in the same quarter the previous year, showcasing enhanced cash generation capabilities.
- Numerous notable customers, including New Balance and Sophos, have joined the Freshworks community, reflecting growing market acceptance and trust in their solutions.
Potential Negatives
- Despite a revenue increase of 22% year over year, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $(21.9) million for Q4 2024, indicating ongoing financial challenges.
- The net dollar retention rate decreased to 103%, down from 107% in Q3 2024 and 108% in Q4 2023, suggesting potential difficulties in retaining existing customers and expanding revenue from them.
- The company disclosed a GAAP loss from operations of $(138.6) million for the full year 2024, although this represents an improvement from a greater loss in 2023, it signals ongoing operational struggles that may concern investors.
FAQ
What were Freshworks' Q4 2024 revenue results?
Freshworks reported a revenue of $194.6 million for Q4 2024, a 22% growth year-over-year.
How did Freshworks perform financially in 2024?
In 2024, Freshworks achieved total revenue of $720.4 million, representing a 21% increase from 2023.
What is the non-GAAP net income per share for Freshworks?
The non-GAAP net income per share for Q4 2024 was $0.14, up from $0.08 in Q4 2023.
What was Freshworks' adjusted free cash flow in 2024?
Adjusted free cash flow for Freshworks in 2024 was $153.3 million, significantly higher than $77.8 million in 2023.
What are Freshworks' financial expectations for 2025?
Freshworks expects revenue for 2025 to be between $809 million and $821 million, reflecting 12%-14% growth.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$FRSH Insider Trading Activity
$FRSH insiders have traded $FRSH stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RATHNAGIRISH MATHRUBOOTHAM (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,500,000 shares for an estimated $39,051,318.
- ZACHARY NELSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,625 shares for an estimated $717,720.
- ROXANNE S AUSTIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,510 shares for an estimated $453,695.
- JOHANNA FLOWER sold 21,400 shares for an estimated $385,200
- JENNIFER H TAYLOR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 23,435 shares for an estimated $332,305.
- MIKA YAMAMOTO (CHIEF CUST & MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,436 shares for an estimated $194,497.
- BARRY L. PADGETT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,685 shares for an estimated $77,088.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FRSH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $FRSH stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 3,941,694 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,250,647
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 3,763,324 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,202,959
- TPG GP A, LLC added 3,377,572 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,774,526
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,257,074 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,391,209
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,752,995 shares (+49.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,124,382
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,370,664 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,163,636
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,357,526 shares (+5.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,951,195
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Freshworks Inc.
(Nasdaq: FRSH), the provider of people-first AI service software, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
“Freshworks outperformed its previously provided estimates again in Q4 across all our key metrics, delivering another strong quarter with revenue growing 22% year over year to $194.6 million, operating cash flow margin of 21%, and an adjusted free cash flow margin of 21%,” said Dennis Woodside, Chief Executive Officer & President of Freshworks. “Companies are leaving legacy vendors and coming to Freshworks for our uncomplicated, modern employee and customer experience service solutions.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary Results
Revenue:
Total revenue was $194.6 million, representing growth of 22% compared to total revenue of $160.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and 21% adjusting for constant currency.
GAAP (Loss) from Operations:
GAAP (loss) from operations was $(23.8) million, compared to $(40.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP Income from Operations:
Non-GAAP income from operations was $40.3 million, compared to $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
GAAP Net (Loss) Per Share:
GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) per share was $(0.07) based on 303.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.09) based on 296.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.14 based on 306.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $0.08 based on 303.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Net cash provided by operating activities was $41.4 million, compared to $30.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
Adjusted free cash flow was $41.7 million, compared to $28.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities:
Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.07 billion as of December 31, 2024.
Full Year 2024 Financial Summary Results
Revenue:
Total revenue was $720.4 million, representing growth of 21% compared to total revenue of $596.4 million in 2023 and 21% adjusting for constant currency.
GAAP (Loss) from Operations:
GAAP (loss) from operations was $(138.6) million, compared to $(170.2) million in 2023.
Non-GAAP Income from Operations:
Non-GAAP income from operations was $99.1 million, compared to $44.5 million in 2023.
GAAP Net (Loss) Per Share:
GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) per share was $(0.32) based on 300.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.47) based on 293.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding in 2023.
Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.43 based on 300.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $0.26 based on 293.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding in 2023.
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Net cash provided by operating activities was $160.6 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $86.2 million in 2023.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
Adjusted free cash flow was $153.3 million, compared to $77.8 million in 2023.
All financial numbers for 2024 include the results of Device42, Inc. for the period after the closing of the acquisition. A description of non-GAAP financial measures is contained in the section titled “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is contained in the tables below.
Fourth Quarter Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights
Number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR was 22,558, an increase of 11% year-over-year and 13% adjusting for constant currency.
Net dollar retention rate was 103% (105% adjusting for constant currency), compared to 107% in the third quarter of 2024 and 108% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted for constant currency, net dollar retention rate was 105% in the third quarter of 2024 and 107% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Welcomed and onboarded more customers to the Freshworks community including New Balance, Rawlings Sporting Goods, Sophos, Onfido, Mesa Airlines and many more.
Appointed Srinivasan Raghavan as Chief Product Officer and Venkitesh Subramanian as Senior Vice President of Product Management, Customer Experience.
Announced a new strategic agreement with Unisys, a leading global systems integrator partner.
Financial Outlook
We are providing estimates for the first quarter and full year 2025 based on current market conditions and expectations. The revenue growth rates are adjusted for constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying business trends. We emphasize that these estimates are subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” below.
For the first quarter and full year 2025, we currently expect the following results:
($ in millions, except per share data)
First Quarter 2025
Full Year 2025
Revenue
(1)
$190.0 - $193.0
$809.0 - $821.0
Year-over-year growth
15% - 17%
12% - 14%
Year-over-year growth (constant currency)
16% - 18%
13% - 15%
Non-GAAP income from operations
(1)
$32.5 - $34.5
$131.0 - $139.0
Non-GAAP net income per share
(2)
$0.12 - $0.14
$0.52 - $0.54
(1)
Revenue and non-GAAP income from operations are based on exchange rates as of February 7, 2025 for currencies other than USD.
(2)
Non-GAAP net income per share was estimated assuming 307.3 million and 306.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding for the first quarter and full year 2025, respectively.
These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
We have not reconciled our estimates for non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses that may be incurred in the future. As a result, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort and we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We have provided a reconciliation of other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our fourth quarter and full year 2024 and 2023 non-GAAP results included in this press release.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
We will host a conference call for investors on February 11, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights. Investors are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the investor relations website at ir.freshworks.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Freshworks Investor Relations website and will be available for twelve months thereafter.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including revenue adjusted for constant currency, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow margin. This press release and the accompanying tables also contain certain other metrics, including annual recurring revenue, net dollar retention rates, revenue growth rates, and related presentation thereof adjusted for constant currency.
We adjust revenue and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing business performance excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results for currencies other than USD are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period (for Q4 2023, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.08 EUR and 1 USD to 1.24 GBP), rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q4 2024, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.07 EUR and 1 USD to 1.28 GBP). To present constant currency for full year results, we combine the quarterly constant currency results for the year that were converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the relevant comparison periods (for example, for Q1 2024 results, we use the average exchange rates in effect for Q1 2023).
We use these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our operating results. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as they generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.
Investors, however, are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.
We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:
Stock-based compensation expense.
We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is not comparable across companies given the variety of valuation methodologies and assumptions.
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
. We exclude the amount of employer payroll taxes on equity awards from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because they are dependent on our stock price at the time of vesting or exercise and other factors that are beyond our control and do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.
Amortization of acquired intangibles.
We exclude amortization of acquired intangibles, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Our expenses for amortization of acquired intangibles are inconsistent in amount and frequency because they are significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions, and the allocation of purchase price. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.
Restructuring charges.
We exclude restructuring charges, which primarily consists of employee severance and other employee termination benefits associated with the restructuring plan initiated in November 2024, from our non-GAAP financial measures, because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operating performance of our business.
Income tax effect and adjustments.
We exclude the income tax effect of the above adjustments and income tax effect associated with acquisitions from our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these costs because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operating performance of our business.
We define adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software, and add restructuring charges. We believe that adjusted free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity as it measures our ability to generate cash from our core operations after purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is a measure to determine, among other things, cash available for strategic initiatives, including further investments in our business and potential acquisitions of businesses. We define adjusted free cash flow margin as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe that adjusted free cash flow margin is a useful indicator of how efficiently we convert revenue into adjusted free cash flow.
Operating Metrics
Number of Customers
Contributing More Than
$5,000 in ARR
. We define ARR as the sum total of subscription, software license, and maintenance revenue we would contractually expect to recognize over the next 12 months from all customers at a point in time, assuming no increases, reductions or cancellations in their subscriptions, and assuming that revenues are recognized ratably over the term of the contract. We define our total customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR as of a particular date as the number of business entities or individuals, represented by a unique domain or a unique email address, with one or more paid subscriptions to one or more of our products that contributed more than $5,000 in ARR.
Net Dollar Retention Rate
. To calculate net dollar retention rate as of a given date, we first determine Entering ARR, which is ARR from the population of our customers as of 12 months prior to the end of the reporting period. We then calculate the Ending ARR from the same set of customers as of the end of the reporting period. We then divide the Ending ARR by the Entering ARR to arrive at our net dollar retention rate. Ending ARR includes upsells, cross-sells, renewals and expansion as a result of acquisitions during the measurement period and is net of any contraction or attrition over this period.
We also adjust the above operating metrics, growth rates of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR and related presentation thereof for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing our business performance excluding the effects of foreign currency rates fluctuations. To present this information, the Ending ARR of the current period in currencies other than USD is converted into USD at the exchange rates in effect at the end of the comparison period (for Q4 2023, the period end exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.10 EUR and 1 USD to 1.27 GBP), rather than the actual exchange rates in effect at the end of the current period (for Q4 2024, the period end exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.04 EUR and 1 USD to 1.26 GBP).
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, our GAAP and non-GAAP estimates for the first quarter and full year 2025, our financial outlook, the value of our products to customers, the timing and amount of future repurchases of our Class A common stock, and the usefulness of the measures by which we evaluate our business, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business and industry, including our financial outlook and macroeconomic uncertainties, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by the company, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “future,” “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “projects,” “plans,” “targets” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include our ability to achieve our long-term plans and key initiatives; our ability to sustain or manage any future growth effectively; our ability to attract and retain customers or expand sales to existing customers; delays in product development or deployments or the success of such products; the failure to deliver competitive service offerings and lack of market acceptance of any offerings delivered; the impact to the economy, our customers and our business due to global economic conditions, including market volatility, foreign exchange rates, and impact of inflation; the timeframes for and severity of the impact of any weakened global economic conditions on our customers’ purchasing and renewal decisions, which may extend the length of our sales cycles or adversely affect our industry; our history of net losses and ability to achieve or sustain profitability, as well as the other potential factors described under “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other documents of Freshworks Inc. filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time (available at www.sec.gov), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K that will be filed for the year ended December 31, 2024.
We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.
About Freshworks Inc.
Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) provides people-first AI service software that organizations use to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences. More than 72,000 companies, including American Express, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, Nucor, and Sony choose Freshworks’ uncomplicated solutions to increase efficiency and loyalty. For the latest company news and customer stories, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.
© 2025 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.
Investor Relations Contact:
Joon Huh
IR@freshworks.com
Media Relations Contact:
Jayne Gonzalez
PR@freshworks.com
FRESHWORKS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
194,571
$
160,111
$
720,420
$
596,432
Cost of revenue
(1)
29,459
27,009
113,330
103,369
Gross profit
165,112
133,102
607,090
493,063
Operating expense:
Research and development
(1)
41,028
35,834
164,590
137,756
Sales and marketing
(1)
90,674
92,323
390,817
357,781
General and administrative
(1)
47,538
44,986
180,629
167,698
Restructuring charges
9,664
—
9,664
—
Total operating expenses
188,904
173,143
745,700
663,235
Loss from operations
(23,792
)
(40,041
)
(138,610
)
(170,172
)
Interest and other income, net
7,802
14,715
47,773
46,403
Loss before income taxes
(15,990
)
(25,326
)
(90,837
)
(123,769
)
Provision for income taxes
5,910
2,755
4,531
13,667
Net loss
(21,900
)
(28,081
)
(95,368
)
(137,436
)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.32
)
$
(0.47
)
Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted
303,560
296,001
300,843
293,087
______________________
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cost of revenue
$
1,532
$
1,637
$
6,565
$
6,774
Research and development
9,037
8,862
41,512
37,524
Sales and marketing
12,239
14,969
63,219
66,755
General and administrative
27,608
25,172
105,410
99,654
Total stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized
$
50,416
$
50,640
$
216,706
$
210,707
FRESHWORKS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
620,315
$
488,121
Marketable securities
449,750
699,506
Accounts receivable, net
122,910
97,179
Deferred contract acquisition costs
26,106
22,908
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
46,346
47,832
Total current assets
1,265,427
1,355,546
Property and equipment, net
25,893
22,747
Operating lease right-of-use assets
36,891
32,749
Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent
22,534
19,764
Goodwill
147,014
6,181
Intangible assets, net
90,840
—
Deferred tax assets
8,499
10,013
Other assets
14,786
9,772
Total assets
$
1,611,884
$
1,456,772
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,619
$
3,485
Accrued liabilities
81,933
56,608
Deferred revenue
323,435
266,399
Income tax payable
728
722
Total current liabilities
407,715
327,214
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
30,221
26,795
Other liabilities
36,027
30,501
Total liabilities
473,963
384,510
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
4,874,133
4,713,522
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(338
)
(754
)
Accumulated deficit
(3,735,877
)
(3,640,509
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,137,921
1,072,262
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,611,884
$
1,456,772
FRESHWORKS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net loss
$
(21,900
)
$
(28,081
)
$
(95,368
)
$
(137,436
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
6,363
3,046
19,415
12,144
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
7,889
6,365
28,556
23,965
Non-cash lease expense
2,235
2,044
8,842
7,736
Stock-based compensation
50,416
50,640
216,706
210,707
Discount amortization on marketable securities
(3,020
)
(3,544
)
(15,992
)
(15,652
)
Deferred income taxes
1,159
(1,435
)
(12,642
)
(1,322
)
Other
1,076
9
1,397
119
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(23,747
)
(16,979
)
(17,145
)
(26,982
)
Deferred contract acquisition costs
(9,819
)
(7,815
)
(34,524
)
(26,962
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
6,340
4,382
(1,393
)
(7,411
)
Accounts payable
(5,326
)
796
(2,204
)
(2,423
)
Accrued and other liabilities
4,266
4,989
14,454
1,839
Deferred revenue
27,849
20,314
54,808
60,773
Operating lease liabilities
(2,419
)
(3,865
)
(4,264
)
(12,917
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
41,362
30,866
160,646
86,178
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(5,067
)
(1,079
)
(9,177
)
(2,069
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
193
19
279
110
Capitalized internal-use software
(1,911
)
(1,196
)
(5,485
)
(6,271
)
Purchases of marketable securities
(53,935
)
(189,124
)
(620,573
)
(842,803
)
Maturities and redemptions of marketable securities
269,868
203,599
887,664
1,009,532
Business combination, net of cash acquired
—
—
(213,905
)
—
Net cash provided by investing activities
209,148
12,219
38,803
158,499
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan, net
3,013
2,959
6,643
7,271
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
50
27
89
88
Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlement of equity awards
(10,672
)
(16,196
)
(60,299
)
(67,978
)
Repurchase of common stock
(13,693
)
—
(13,693
)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(21,302
)
(13,210
)
(67,260
)
(60,619
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
229,208
29,875
132,189
184,058
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
391,197
458,341
488,216
304,158
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
620,405
$
488,216
$
620,405
$
488,216
FRESHWORKS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Growth Rates
Revenue
GAAP revenue
$
194,571
$
160,111
22%
Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations
(1,044
)
Revenue adjusted for constant currency
$
193,527
$
160,111
21%
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Growth Rates
Revenue
GAAP revenue
$
720,420
$
596,432
21%
Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations
(1,414
)
Revenue adjusted for constant currency
$
719,006
$
596,432
21%
FRESHWORKS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:
GAAP gross profit
$
165,112
$
133,102
$
607,090
$
493,063
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
1,532
1,637
6,565
6,774
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
13
23
123
136
Amortization of acquired intangibles
1,288
—
2,927
158
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
167,945
$
134,762
$
616,705
$
500,131
GAAP gross margin
84.9
%
83.1
%
84.3
%
82.7
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
86.3
%
84.2
%
85.6
%
83.9
%
Reconciliation of operating expenses:
GAAP research and development
$
41,028
$
35,834
$
164,590
$
137,756
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
(9,037
)
(8,862
)
(41,512
)
(37,524
)
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
(30
)
(73
)
(290
)
(309
)
Non-GAAP research and development
$
31,961
$
26,899
$
122,788
$
99,923
GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue
21.1
%
22.4
%
22.8
%
23.1
%
Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue
16.4
%
16.8
%
17.0
%
16.8
%
GAAP sales and marketing
$
90,674
$
92,323
$
390,817
$
357,781
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
(12,239
)
(14,969
)
(63,219
)
(66,755
)
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
(241
)
(657
)
(1,880
)
(2,330
)
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(2,304
)
—
(5,233
)
(145
)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
$
75,890
$
76,697
$
320,485
$
288,551
GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue
46.6
%
57.7
%
54.2
%
60.0
%
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue
39.0
%
47.9
%
44.5
%
48.4
%
GAAP general and administrative
$
47,538
$
44,986
$
180,629
$
167,698
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
(27,608
)
(25,172
)
(105,410
)
(99,654
)
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
(150
)
(192
)
(930
)
(936
)
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$
19,780
$
19,622
$
74,289
$
67,108
GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue
24.4
%
28.1
%
25.1
%
28.1
%
Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue
10.2
%
12.3
%
10.3
%
11.3
%
Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin:
GAAP loss from operations
$
(23,792
)
$
(40,041
)
$
(138,610
)
$
(170,172
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
50,416
50,640
216,706
210,707
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
434
945
3,223
3,711
Amortization of acquired intangibles
3,592
—
8,160
303
Restructuring charges
9,664
—
9,664
—
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
40,314
$
11,544
$
99,143
$
44,549
GAAP operating margin
(12.2)
%
(25.0)
%
(19.2)
%
(28.5)
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
20.7
%
7.2
%
13.8
%
7.5
%
Reconciliation of net loss:
GAAP net loss
$
(21,900
)
$
(28,081
)
$
(95,368
)
$
(137,436
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
50,416
50,640
216,706
210,707
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
434
945
3,223
3,711
Amortization of acquired intangibles
3,592
—
8,160
303
Restructuring charges
9,664
—
9,664
—
Income tax adjustments
655
(219
)
(12,017
)
1,398
Non-GAAP net income
$
42,861
$
23,285
$
130,368
$
78,683
Reconciliation of net loss per share - diluted:
GAAP net loss per share - diluted
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.32
)
$
(0.47
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
0.17
0.17
0.72
0.72
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
—
—
0.01
0.01
Amortization of acquired intangibles
0.01
—
0.03
—
Restructuring charges
0.03
—
0.03
—
Income tax adjustments
—
—
(0.04
)
—
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
$
0.14
$
0.08
$
0.43
$
0.26
Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share - diluted
303,560
296,001
300,843
293,087
Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
(1)
306,109
303,152
305,085
300,735
Computation of adjusted free cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
41,362
$
30,866
$
160,646
$
86,178
Less:
Purchases of property and equipment
(5,067
)
(1,079
)
(9,177
)
(2,069
)
Capitalized internal-use software
(1,911
)
(1,196
)
(5,485
)
(6,271
)
Add:
Restructuring costs paid
7,314
—
7,314
—
Adjusted free cash flow
$
41,698
$
28,591
$
153,298
$
77,838
Operating cash flow margin
21.3
%
22.3
%
22.3
%
14.4
%
Adjusted free cash flow margin
21.4
%
21.3
%
21.3
%
13.1
%
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
209,148
$
12,219
$
38,803
$
158,499
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(21,302
)
$
(13,210
)
$
(67,260
)
$
(60,619
)
(1) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders is determined by giving effect to all potential common equivalents during the reporting period, unless including them yields an antidilutive result. The company considers its stock options and RSUs as potential common stock equivalents but excluded them from the computation of GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, as their effect was antidilutive. For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, potentially dilutive shares of 2.5 million and 7.2 million shares, respectively, were included in the weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, potentially dilutive shares of 4.2 million and 7.6 million shares were included in the weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.