Freshworks Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with 19% Revenue Growth

Freshworks reported Q1 2025 revenue of $196.3 million, a 19% year-over-year increase, with positive cash flow margins.

Freshworks Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with a year-over-year revenue increase of 19%, reaching $196.3 million. CEO Dennis Woodside highlighted the company's success due to businesses opting for their straightforward customer service solutions. The company recorded a GAAP loss from operations of $(10.4) million, a significant improvement from $(32.2) million in Q1 2024, while non-GAAP income from operations was $46.4 million compared to $21.8 million the previous year. Freshworks also demonstrated a solid operating cash flow margin of 30% and an adjusted free cash flow margin of 28%. Key metrics included a net dollar retention rate of 105% and an increase in customers contributing over $5,000 in annual recurring revenue. The company announced a positive financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2025, expecting continued revenue growth. A conference call discussing these results was scheduled for later that day.

Potential Positives

Revenue growth of 19% year-over-year, reaching $196.3 million, indicating strong business performance.

Improvement in operating metrics, with a non-GAAP income from operations of $46.4 million compared to $21.8 million in Q1 2024.

Significant net cash provided by operating activities of $58.0 million, up from $40.6 million in the previous year, highlighting increased operational efficiency.

Net dollar retention rate at 105%, demonstrating solid customer satisfaction and retention.

Potential Negatives

GAAP loss from operations of $(10.4) million indicates that the company is still struggling to achieve profitability despite recent revenue growth.

Net dollar retention rate decreased to 105%, down from 106% in the prior year, suggesting potential challenges in retaining and growing existing customer accounts.

The provision for income taxes increased to $3.9 million compared to $4.0 million in the same period last year, which may indicate rising tax obligations in the context of fluctuating revenues.

FAQ

What were Freshworks' Q1 2025 revenue figures?

Freshworks reported a revenue of $196.3 million for Q1 2025, up 19% year-over-year.

How did Freshworks perform financially in Q1 2025?

The company had a GAAP loss of $(10.4) million and a non-GAAP income of $46.4 million.

What is Freshworks' cash flow situation for Q1 2025?

Freshworks generated $58.0 million in net cash from operating activities and $55.4 million in adjusted free cash flow.

What is the net dollar retention rate for Freshworks?

Freshworks reported a net dollar retention rate of 105% for Q1 2025, consistent with Q4 2024.

When will Freshworks hold their investor conference call?

Freshworks will host an investor conference call on April 29, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (Nasdaq: FRSH), the provider of people-first AI service software, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“Freshworks had another fantastic quarter, outperforming our previously provided financial estimates in Q1 with revenue growing 19% year-over-year to $196.3 million, operating cash flow margin of 30% and adjusted free cash flow margin of 28%," said Dennis Woodside, Chief Executive Officer & President of Freshworks. "We continue to outperform because businesses are choosing Freshworks for our uncomplicated customer and employee service solutions.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary Results











Revenue:



Total revenue was $196.3 million, representing growth of 19% compared to total revenue of $165.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, and 19% adjusting for constant currency.











Total revenue was $196.3 million, representing growth of 19% compared to total revenue of $165.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, and 19% adjusting for constant currency.





GAAP (Loss) from Operations:



GAAP (loss) from operations was $(10.4) million, compared to $(32.2) million in the first quarter of 2024.











GAAP (loss) from operations was $(10.4) million, compared to $(32.2) million in the first quarter of 2024.





Non-GAAP Income from Operations:



Non-GAAP income from operations was $46.4 million, compared to $21.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.











Non-GAAP income from operations was $46.4 million, compared to $21.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.





GAAP Net (Loss) Per Share:



GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) per share was $0.00 based on 301.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.08) based on 297.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the first quarter of 2024.











GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) per share was $0.00 based on 301.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.08) based on 297.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the first quarter of 2024.





Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:



Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.18 based on 306.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $0.10 based on 304.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the first quarter of 2024.











Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.18 based on 306.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $0.10 based on 304.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the first quarter of 2024.





Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:



Net cash provided by operating activities was $58.0 million, compared to $40.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.











Net cash provided by operating activities was $58.0 million, compared to $40.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Adjusted Free Cash Flow:



Adjusted free cash flow was $55.4 million, compared to $38.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.











Adjusted free cash flow was $55.4 million, compared to $38.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities:



Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.0 billion as of March 31, 2025.











All financial numbers for 2025 include the results of D42 Parent, Inc. A description of non-GAAP financial measures is contained in the section titled “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is detailed in the tables below.







First Quarter Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights









Number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR was 23,275, an increase of 13% year-over-year for both as reported and adjusting for constant currency.



Number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR was 23,275, an increase of 13% year-over-year for both as reported and adjusting for constant currency.



Net dollar retention rate was 105%, compared to 103% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 106% in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted for constant currency, net dollar retention rate was 105% in both the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024 and 106% in the first quarter of 2024.



Net dollar retention rate was 105%, compared to 103% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 106% in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted for constant currency, net dollar retention rate was 105% in both the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024 and 106% in the first quarter of 2024.



Welcomed and onboarded more customers to the Freshworks community including All3Media, Broad River Retail, Freudenberg Group, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Veracode, and many more.



Welcomed and onboarded more customers to the Freshworks community including All3Media, Broad River Retail, Freudenberg Group, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Veracode, and many more.



Launched a new global partner program with expanded offerings for resellers and service delivery.









Financial Outlook







We are providing estimates for the second quarter and full year 2025 based on current market conditions and expectations. The revenue growth rates are adjusted for constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying business trends. We emphasize that these estimates are subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” below.





For the second quarter and full year 2025, we currently expect the following results:











($ in millions, except per share data)









Second Quarter 2025









Full Year 2025











Revenue



(1)







$197.3 - $200.3





$815.3 - $824.3









Year-over-year growth





13% - 15%





13% - 14%









Year-over-year growth (constant currency)





13% - 15%





13% - 15%

























Non-GAAP income from operations



(1)







$27.8 - $29.8





$139.5 - $147.5

























Non-GAAP net income per share



(2)







$0.10 - $0.12





$0.56 - $0.58



























(1)



Revenue and non-GAAP income from operations are based on exchange rates as of April 25, 2025 for currencies other than USD.







(2)



Non-GAAP net income per share was estimated assuming 299.7 million and 299.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding for the second quarter and full year 2025, respectively.





These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.





We have not reconciled our estimates for non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses that may be incurred in the future. As a result, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort and we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We have provided a reconciliation of other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our first quarter 2025 and 2024 non-GAAP results included in this press release.







Webcast and Conference Call Information







We will host a conference call for investors on April 29, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights. Investors are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the investor relations website at ir.freshworks.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Freshworks Investor Relations website and will be available for twelve months thereafter.







Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including revenue adjusted for constant currency, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted free cash flow, operating cash flow margin ,and adjusted free cash flow margin. This press release and the accompanying tables also contain certain other metrics, including annual recurring revenue, net dollar retention rates, revenue growth rates, and related presentation thereof adjusted for constant currency.





We adjust revenue and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing business performance excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results for currencies other than USD are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period (for Q1 2024, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.09 EUR and 1 USD to 1.27 GBP), rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q1 2025, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.05 EUR and 1 USD to 1.26 GBP).





We use these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our operating results. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as they generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.





Investors, however, are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.





We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:









Stock-based compensation expense.



We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is not comparable across companies given the variety of valuation methodologies and assumptions.











Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is not comparable across companies given the variety of valuation methodologies and assumptions.





Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions



. We exclude the amount of employer payroll taxes on equity awards from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because they are dependent on our stock price at the time of vesting or exercise and other factors that are beyond our control and do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.











Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions . We exclude the amount of employer payroll taxes on equity awards from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because they are dependent on our stock price at the time of vesting or exercise and other factors that are beyond our control and do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.





Amortization of acquired intangibles.



We exclude amortization of acquired intangibles, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Our expenses for amortization of acquired intangibles are inconsistent in amount and frequency because they are significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions, and the allocation of purchase price. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.











Amortization of acquired intangibles. We exclude amortization of acquired intangibles, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Our expenses for amortization of acquired intangibles are inconsistent in amount and frequency because they are significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions, and the allocation of purchase price. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.





Restructuring charges.



We exclude restructuring charges, which primarily consists of employee severance and other employee termination benefits associated with the restructuring plan initiated in November 2024, from our non-GAAP financial measures, because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operating performance of our business.











Restructuring charges. We exclude restructuring charges, which primarily consists of employee severance and other employee termination benefits associated with the restructuring plan initiated in November 2024, from our non-GAAP financial measures, because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operating performance of our business.





Income tax effect and adjustments.



We exclude the income tax effect of the above adjustments and income tax effect associated with acquisitions from our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these costs because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operating performance of our business.











We define adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software, and add restructuring charges. We believe that adjusted free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity as it measures our ability to generate cash from our core operations after purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is a measure to determine, among other things, cash available for strategic initiatives, including further investments in our business and potential acquisitions of businesses. We define adjusted free cash flow margin as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe that adjusted free cash flow margin is a useful indicator of how efficiently we convert revenue into adjusted free cash flow.







Operating Metrics









Number of Customers





Contributing More Than





$5,000 in ARR



. We define ARR as the sum total of subscription, software license, and maintenance revenue we would contractually expect to recognize over the next 12 months from all customers at a point in time, assuming no increases, reductions or cancellations in their subscriptions, and assuming that revenues are recognized ratably over the term of the contract. We define our total customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR as of a particular date as the number of business entities or individuals, represented by a unique domain or a unique email address, with one or more paid subscriptions to one or more of our products that contributed more than $5,000 in ARR.







Net Dollar Retention Rate



. To calculate net dollar retention rate as of a given date, we first determine Entering ARR, which is ARR from the population of our customers as of 12 months prior to the end of the reporting period. We then calculate the Ending ARR from the same set of customers as of the end of the reporting period. We then divide the Ending ARR by the Entering ARR to arrive at our net dollar retention rate. Ending ARR includes upsells, cross-sells, renewals and expansion as a result of acquisitions during the measurement period and is net of any contraction or attrition over this period.





We also adjust the above operating metrics, growth rates of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR and related presentation thereof for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing our business performance excluding the effects of foreign currency rates fluctuations. To present this information, the Ending ARR of the current period in currencies other than USD is converted into USD at the exchange rates in effect at the end of the comparison period (for Q1 2024, the period end exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.08 EUR and 1 USD to 1.26 GBP), rather than the actual exchange rates in effect at the end of the current period (for Q1 2025, the period end exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.08 EUR and 1 USD to 1.29 GBP).







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, our GAAP and non-GAAP estimates for the second quarter and full year 2025, our financial outlook, the value of our products to customers, the timing and amount of future repurchases of our Class A common stock, and the usefulness of the measures by which we evaluate our business, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business and industry, including our financial outlook and macroeconomic uncertainties, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by the company, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “future,” “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “projects,” “plans,” “targets” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include our ability to achieve our long-term plans and key initiatives; our ability to sustain or manage any future growth effectively; our ability to attract and retain customers or expand sales to existing customers; delays in product development or deployments or the success of such products; the failure to deliver competitive service offerings and lack of market acceptance of any offerings delivered; the impact to the economy, our customers and our business due to uncertain global economic conditions, including market volatility, foreign exchange rates, and impact of inflation; the timeframes for and severity of the impact of any weakened global economic conditions on our customers’ purchasing and renewal decisions, which may extend the length of our sales cycles or adversely affect our industry; our history of net losses and ability to achieve or sustain profitability, as well as the other potential factors described under “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other documents of Freshworks Inc. filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time (available at www.sec.gov).





We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.







About Freshworks Inc.







Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) provides people-first AI service software that organizations use to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences. More than 73,000 companies, including American Express, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, Nucor, and Sony choose Freshworks’ uncomplicated solutions to increase efficiency and loyalty. For the latest company news and customer stories, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.





© 2025 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.







Investor Relations Contact:







Joon Huh





IR@freshworks.com







Media Relations Contact:







Jayne Gonzalez





PR@freshworks.com



























FRESHWORKS INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(in thousands, except per share data)





(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024















Revenue





$





196,273













$





165,143













Cost of revenue



(1)











29,878

















25,890













Gross profit









166,395

















139,253













Operating expense:





















Research and development



(1)











40,001

















34,684













Sales and marketing



(1)











89,158

















94,642













General and administrative



(1)











47,247

















42,094













Restructuring charges









405

















—













Total operating expenses









176,811

















171,420













Loss from operations









(10,416





)













(32,167





)









Interest and other income, net









12,969

















12,795













Income (loss) before income taxes









2,553

















(19,372





)









Provision for income taxes









3,857

















3,953













Net loss









(1,304





)













(23,325





)









Net loss per share - basic and diluted





$





—













$





(0.08





)









Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted









301,280

















297,870













______________________





(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):















Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024















Cost of revenue





$





1,518













$





1,521













Research and development









9,213

















8,666













Sales and marketing









13,409

















17,301













General and administrative









27,524

















24,954













Total stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized





$





51,664













$





52,442



































FRESHWORKS INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(in thousands)

























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

















(unaudited)





















Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





594,243













$





620,315













Marketable securities









401,078

















449,750













Accounts receivable, net









112,295

















122,910













Deferred contract acquisition costs









26,548

















26,106













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









61,904

















46,346













Total current assets









1,196,068

















1,265,427













Property and equipment, net









27,493

















25,893













Operating lease right-of-use assets









36,063

















36,891













Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent









23,213

















22,534













Goodwill









147,014

















147,014













Intangible assets, net









87,326

















90,840













Deferred tax assets









8,989

















8,499













Other assets









15,014

















14,786













Total assets





$





1,541,180













$





1,611,884















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





2,146













$





1,619













Accrued liabilities









80,153

















81,933













Deferred revenue









330,503

















323,435













Income tax payable









697

















728













Total current liabilities









413,499

















407,715













Operating lease liabilities, non-current









30,598

















30,221













Other liabilities









35,253

















36,027













Total liabilities









479,350

















473,963













Stockholders' equity:





















Common stock









3

















3













Additional paid-in capital









4,798,400

















4,874,133













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









608

















(338





)









Accumulated deficit









(3,737,181





)













(3,735,877





)









Total stockholders' equity









1,061,830

















1,137,921













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





1,541,180













$





1,611,884



































FRESHWORKS INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(in thousands)





(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:























Net loss





$





(1,304





)









$





(23,325





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









6,360

















2,967













Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs









7,583

















6,652













Non-cash lease expense









2,303

















1,980













Stock-based compensation









51,664

















52,442













Discount amortization on marketable securities









(1,901





)













(4,623





)









Deferred income taxes









(459





)













477













Other









(17





)













(86





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









10,594

















12,850













Deferred contract acquisition costs









(8,704





)













(7,072





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









(15,317





)













(6,609





)









Accounts payable









526

















(1,968





)









Accrued and other liabilities









(496





)













245













Deferred revenue









7,049

















9,508













Operating lease liabilities









92

















(2,819





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









57,973

















40,619















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:























Purchases of property and equipment









(1,296





)













(739





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment









38

















41













Capitalized internal-use software









(2,772





)













(1,207





)









Purchases of marketable securities









(121,933





)













(218,881





)









Maturities and redemptions of marketable securities









172,194

















183,015













Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









46,231

















(37,771





)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities:























Proceeds from exercise of stock options









48

















10













Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlement of equity awards









(16,711





)













(22,964





)









Repurchase of common stock









(113,610





)













—













Net cash used in financing activities









(130,273





)













(22,954





)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(26,069





)













(20,106





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









620,405

















488,216













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period





$





594,336













$





468,110



































FRESHWORKS INC.





RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES





(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)





(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended









March 31,

































2025





















2024

















Growth Rates













Revenue



































GAAP revenue









$





196,273













$





165,143













19%









Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations













628





























Revenue adjusted for constant currency









$





196,901













$





165,143













19%































FRESHWORKS INC.





RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES





(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)





(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:























GAAP gross profit





$





166,395













$





139,253













Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation expense









1,518

















1,521













Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions









27

















64













Amortization of acquired intangibles









1,260

















—













Non-GAAP gross profit





$





169,200













$





140,838













GAAP gross margin









84.8





%













84.3





%









Non-GAAP gross margin









86.2





%













85.3





%































Reconciliation of operating expenses:























GAAP research and development





$





40,001













$





34,684













Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation expense









(9,213





)













(8,666





)









Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions









(152





)













(168





)









Non-GAAP research and development





$





30,636













$





25,850













GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue









20.4





%













21.0





%









Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue









15.6





%













15.7





%





























GAAP sales and marketing





$





89,158













$





94,642













Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation expense









(13,409





)













(17,301





)









Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions









(562





)













(832





)









Amortization of acquired intangibles









(2,254





)













—













Non-GAAP sales and marketing





$





72,933













$





76,509













GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue









45.4





%













57.3





%









Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue









37.2





%













46.3





%





























GAAP general and administrative





$





47,247













$





42,094













Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation expense









(27,524





)













(24,954





)









Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions









(458





)













(417





)









Non-GAAP general and administrative





$





19,265













$





16,723

































GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue









24.1





%













25.5





%









Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue









9.8





%













10.1





%











Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin:























GAAP loss from operations





$





(10,416





)









$





(32,167





)









Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation expense









51,664

















52,442













Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions









1,199

















1,481













Amortization of acquired intangibles









3,514

















—













Restructuring charges









405

















—













Non-GAAP income from operations





$





46,366













$





21,756













GAAP operating margin





(5.3





)%









(19.5





)%









Non-GAAP operating margin









23.6





%













13.2





%































Reconciliation of net loss:























GAAP net loss





$





(1,304





)









$





(23,325





)









Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation expense









51,664

















52,442













Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions









1,199

















1,481













Amortization of acquired intangibles









3,514

















—













Restructuring charges









405

















—













Income tax adjustments









410

















349













Non-GAAP net income





$





55,888













$





30,947



































Reconciliation of net loss per share - diluted:























GAAP net loss per share - diluted





$





—













$





(0.08





)









Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation expense









0.17

















0.18













Amortization of acquired intangibles









0.01

















—













Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted





$





0.18













$





0.10













Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share - diluted









301,280

















297,870













Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share - diluted



(1)











305,963

















304,531



































Computation of adjusted free cash flow:























Net cash provided by operating activities





$





57,973













$





40,619













Less:





















Purchases of property and equipment









(1,296





)













(739





)









Capitalized internal-use software









(2,772





)













(1,207





)









Add:





















Restructuring costs paid









1,493

















—













Adjusted free cash flow





$





55,398













$





38,673













Operating cash flow margin









29.5





%













24.6





%









Adjusted free cash flow margin









28.2





%













23.4





%









Net cash provided by investing activities





$





46,231













$





(37,771





)









Net cash used in financing activities





$





(130,273





)









$





(22,954





)













































(1) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders is determined by giving effect to all potential common equivalents during the reporting period, unless including them yields an antidilutive result. The company considers its stock options and RSUs as potential common stock equivalents but excluded them from the computation of GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, as their effect was antidilutive. For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, potentially dilutive shares of 4.7 million and 6.7 million shares, respectively, were included in the weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share.



