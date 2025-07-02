Freshworks Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 29, 2025

Freshworks Inc. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 29, followed by a live audio webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

Freshworks Inc. will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 29, 2025, after the market closes. A live audio webcast to discuss these results and business highlights will take place on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Investors can access the event through Freshworks’ investor relations website, where a replay will also be available afterward. Freshworks provides user-friendly service software aimed at enhancing customer and employee experiences, with a client base that includes over 73,000 companies like Bridgestone and Sony Music.

Potential Positives

Freshworks Inc. will announce its financial results for the second quarter, providing transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduled audio webcast allows for real-time engagement with stakeholders, demonstrating the company's commitment to open communication.

The press release highlights collaboration with over 73,000 companies, indicating strong market trust and customer loyalty in Freshworks' software solutions.

The focus on a “people-first approach to AI” positions Freshworks as an innovative leader in enhancing customer and employee experiences.

Potential Negatives

There is no financial performance expectation or guidance provided in the release, which may lead to uncertainty or lack of confidence among investors.

FAQ

When will Freshworks announce its Q2 2025 financial results?

Freshworks will announce its financial results on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the Freshworks financial results webcast?

The live audio webcast will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 29, 2025.

Where can I access the webcast replay?

The webcast replay will be available on the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com.

How can I find more information about Freshworks?

For more information, visit www.freshworks.com or follow Freshworks on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Who can I contact for media inquiries about Freshworks?

For media inquiries, contact Jayne Gonzalez at PR@freshworks.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FRSH Insider Trading Activity

$FRSH insiders have traded $FRSH stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RATHNAGIRISH MATHRUBOOTHAM (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 130,183 shares for an estimated $2,083,637 .

. ZACHARY NELSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 42,183 shares for an estimated $675,610 .

. JOHANNA FLOWER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,410 shares for an estimated $485,782 .

. ROXANNE S AUSTIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,510 shares for an estimated $475,106 .

. JENNIFER H TAYLOR has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 28,125 shares for an estimated $429,655 .

. MIKA YAMAMOTO (CHIEF CUST & MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 21,779 shares for an estimated $341,490 .

. BARRY L. PADGETT has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,685 shares for an estimated $73,712.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FRSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $FRSH stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN MATEO, Calif., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Freshworks Inc.





(NASDAQ: FRSH) will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 following the close of market on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Freshworks will host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights.







Event:



Freshworks Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results







Date:



Tuesday, July 29, 2025







Time:



2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET







Audio webcast:







https://ir.freshworks.com









A webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at





https://ir.freshworks.com





. The press release will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.







About Freshworks Inc.











Freshworks Inc.





builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional customer and employee experiences. Our enterprise-grade solutions are powerful, yet easy to use, and quick to deliver results. Our people-first approach to AI eliminates friction, making employees more effective and organizations more productive. Over 73,000 companies, including Bridgestone, New Balance, Nucor, S&P Global, and Sony Music, trust Freshworks’ customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) software to fuel customer loyalty and service efficiency. For the latest company news and customer stories, visit





www.freshworks.com





and follow us on





Facebook





,





LinkedIn





, and





X





.





© 2025 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third party of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.







Investor Relations Contact:







Brian Lan





IR@freshworks.com







Media Relations Contact:







Jayne Gonzalez





PR@freshworks.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.