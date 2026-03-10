A Freshworks Executive Sold Over 32,000 Company Shares. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

Key Points

Mika Yamamoto sold 32,577 shares on March 4, 2026, for a transaction value of ~$275,000 (at around $8.45 per share).

This represents 2.81% of Mika Yamamoto’s direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 1,127,723 shares post-transaction.

No indirect or derivative involvement; all shares sold were direct, with no family trust or entity attribution.

Yamamoto retains Class A Common Stock holdings (1,127,723 shares), and this transaction is consistent with historical trading cadence and available capacity.

10 stocks we like better than Freshworks ›

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), a global SaaS provider, reported a sale by its Chief Integrated Customer Growth Officer, Mika Yamamoto, amid ongoing expansion in customer engagement and IT service management.

Mika Yamamoto disclosed the direct sale of 32,577 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $275,000, as reported in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 32,577 Transaction value ~$275,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,127,723 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$9.55 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($8.45).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Mika Yamamoto’s historical trading activity?

This transaction is the largest single direct sale by shares in the analyzed history, exceeding the median sell-only trade size of 3,574 shares across 11 prior sell events from November 2023 to March 2026.

This transaction is the largest single direct sale by shares in the analyzed history, exceeding the median sell-only trade size of 3,574 shares across 11 prior sell events from November 2023 to March 2026. What proportion of direct holdings was sold, and how does that relate to historical patterns?

The sale comprised 2.81% of direct holdings at the time, a higher proportion than the historical median of 0.30% per transaction, reflecting both increased trade size and available share capacity.

The sale comprised 2.81% of direct holdings at the time, a higher proportion than the historical median of 0.30% per transaction, reflecting both increased trade size and available share capacity. Were any indirect entities, options, or derivative instruments involved in the transaction?

No; the sale involved only directly held Common Stock, with no indirect, trust, or derivative (option) securities disclosed or exercised.

No; the sale involved only directly held Common Stock, with no indirect, trust, or derivative (option) securities disclosed or exercised. What is the current insider ownership position and context post-transaction?

Following this transaction, Yamamoto retains 1,127,723 directly held Class A Common Stock shares, representing ongoing exposure and capacity for further trading under the Rule 10b5-1 plan.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $838.81 million Net income (TTM) $183.72 million Price (as of market close 2026-03-04) $8.45

Company snapshot

Freshworks offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) products worldwide.

The company serves businesses globally.

Freshworks operates at scale with 4,400 employees and a global footprint, delivering modern SaaS solutions from its headquarters in San Mateo, California. The company's strategy centers on accessible, easy-to-implement software that addresses core business needs in customer engagement and IT service management.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of over 32,000 Freshworks shares by Chief Integrated Customer Growth Officer Mika Yamamoto is not a cause for concern. She executed the transaction as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which she adopted in September of 2025.

A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. Moreover, she retained over one million shares after the sale, indicating she is not in a rush to dispose of her holdings.

Mika Yamamoto’s March 4 transaction came at a time when Freshworks stock was well below its 52-week high of $16.48 reached in 2025. In fact, shares plunged to a low of $6.79 in February as the company’s forecasted sales for 2026 missed Wall Street’s expectations.

Freshworks projects 2026 revenue to reach between $952 million and $960 million. This range is a solid increase from 2025’s sales of $838.8 million, which represented 16% year-over-year growth.

The company is doing well. Not only are sales growing, its 2025 operating income of $13.2 million was a substantial improvement over the prior year’s operating loss of $138.6 million.

With the drop in its share price, Freshworks’ price-to-sales ratio of three hovers around a low point for the past year. This suggests the stock is at a compelling valuation. Given its growing business, Freshworks looks like a buy, although now is not a good time for shareholders to sell.

Should you buy stock in Freshworks right now?

Before you buy stock in Freshworks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Freshworks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.