This Freshworks Exec Just Bought $2 Million in Stock Despite Steep Share Plunge — What Should Long-Term Investors Know?

Key Points

Freshworks chief financial and operating officer Tyler Sloat bought 171,615 shares of the software company earlier this month.

Sloat’s 17.6% increase in ownership is notable given his limited open-market activity and the stock’s multiyear drawdown.

Long-term investors should watch whether margin expansion—and net retention stabilization—continue in 2026.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On Thursday, Tyler Sloat, the chief financial and operating officer of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), acquired 171,615 shares of the software company in an open-market purchase, increasing his direct ownership to more than 1.1 million shares.

Transaction Summary

Metric Value Shares traded 171,615 Transaction value $2 million Post-transaction shares 1,149,244 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $13.5 million

Key Questions

How significant is the scale of this insider purchase in the context of Tyler Sloat's direct ownership?

The acquisition represents a 17.6% increase in Sloat's direct holding, bringing his post-transaction stake to 1,149,244 shares or 0.5% of shares outstanding as of Monday.

The acquisition represents a 17.6% increase in Sloat's direct holding, bringing his post-transaction stake to 1,149,244 shares or 0.5% of shares outstanding as of Monday. What is the market context surrounding the transaction date?

Shares were priced at $11.62 for this transaction, with the stock closing at $11.64 on Tuesday. The stock is down 21.5% over the past year, indicating the purchase was made during a period of pronounced share price weakness.

Shares were priced at $11.62 for this transaction, with the stock closing at $11.64 on Tuesday. The stock is down 21.5% over the past year, indicating the purchase was made during a period of pronounced share price weakness. How does this purchase compare to Sloat's historical trading activity?

This is the only open-market purchase reported for Sloat Tyler in the last two years, with prior activity dominated by administrative transactions and one significant sale in August 2023.

This is the only open-market purchase reported for Sloat Tyler in the last two years, with prior activity dominated by administrative transactions and one significant sale in August 2023. What proportion of Tyler Sloat's prior holdings does this transaction represent?

The 171,615-share purchase increased his direct ownership from 977,629 shares to 1,149,244 shares, a 17.6% rise relative to his previous stake.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $810.6 million Net income (TTM) ($29.6 million) Employees 4,400 1-year price change (21.5%)

Company Snapshot

Freshworks is a technology company specializing in SaaS business applications and operating at global scale with over 4,400 employees. The company offers cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, including customer support, IT service management, CRM, and marketing automation platforms. It generates revenue through subscription fees for its suite of business applications, targeting organizations seeking scalable and easy-to-implement software tools. Customers include small to mid-sized businesses and enterprises globally, with a focus on companies seeking modern, user-friendly SaaS products to enhance customer engagement and internal operations.

Foolish Take

A sizable insider buy during a period of sustained share-price weakness is the kind of signal long-term investors might want to notice, especially when paired with improving fundamentals. Freshworks’ third-quarter results showed revenue rising 15% year over year to $215.1 million and a sharp swing to a 21% non-GAAP operating margin (from 12.8% one year earlier)—evidence the company is scaling efficiently even as net dollar retention dipped slightly to 105% (from 106% sequentially). Against that backdrop, Sloat’s decision to increase his direct stake by nearly 18% stands out because it marks his first open-market purchase on record and meaningfully lifts his total ownership to 1.15 million shares.



Freshworks hasn’t fully shaken off the compression that followed its post-IPO highs—shares remain more than 75% below their late-2021 peak—but the company now carries $813 million in cash and continues to generate healthy adjusted free cash flow, up to $57.2 million last quarter. That combination of balance-sheet strength and margin expansion gives long-term investors a clearer picture of why an insider might add at current valuations. Following the third-quarter earnings release earlier this month, shares have climbed about 8%. Ultimately, for investors weighing whether the reset has gone far enough, this one transaction offers a fresh datapoint worth watching.

Glossary

Open-market purchase: Buying securities directly on a public exchange, rather than through private transactions or company-issued grants.

Insider purchase: When a company executive or director buys shares of their own company, typically disclosed to regulators.

Direct ownership: Shares held and controlled directly by an individual, not through trusts or indirect means.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or large shareholders.

Shares outstanding: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Administrative transactions: Non-investment share movements, such as grants, vesting, or transfers, not involving open-market buying or selling.

Net share flow: The overall change in an insider's shareholdings, accounting for both purchases and sales over time.

Subscription fees: Recurring payments customers make to access a company’s software or services, typically on a monthly or annual basis.

SaaS (software-as-a-service): A model where software is accessed online via subscription rather than purchased and installed locally.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,035%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.