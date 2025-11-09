Freshworks (BIT:1FRSH) Price Target Decreased by 10.18% to 15.04

The average one-year price target for Freshworks (BIT:1FRSH) has been revised to €15.04 / share. This is a decrease of 10.18% from the prior estimate of €16.74 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €9.91 to a high of €21.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.84% from the latest reported closing price of €9.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshworks. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FRSH is 0.19%, an increase of 32.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 240,070K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 16,207K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WestBridge Capital Management holds 13,379K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sequoia Capital India Operations Ii holds 11,705K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,445K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,385K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FRSH by 4.96% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 7,335K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,260K shares , representing an increase of 28.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FRSH by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.