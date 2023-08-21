Freshpet reaches agreement with activist investor Jana

Adds background and details from the release in paragraphs 2-5

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Freshpet Inc FRPT.O said on Monday it had appointed Timothy McLevish and Joseph Scalzo to its board of directors and reached a cooperation agreement with activist investor Jana Partners.

McLevish was among the four candidates that Jana Partners had nominated for appointment to the board. The companies said that Jana had agreed to withdraw its director nominations.

McLevish would sit on the audit committee of the board. He has been in the role of chief finance officer at five public companies, including Walgreens Boots Alliance and Kraft Foods.

The activist investor had been shedding its stake in Freshpet since it disclosed a nearly 10% stake in the company in September last year and urged the pet food maker to consider selling itself.

As of August, Jana had a 7.5% stake in Freshpet, down from 9.2% in June.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

