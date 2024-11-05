Freshpet price target raised to $189 from $183 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Freshpet (FRPT) to $189 from $183 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company is already overdelivering against its FY27 inputs / quality / logistics targets, though the business is in the early days in identifying / realizing operating efficiencies that could ultimately raise its gross margin ceiling, the analyst tells investors in a research note. This progress should also yield sufficient operating cash flow to eliminate the likelihood of future capital raises, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FRPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.