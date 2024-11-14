News & Insights

Freshpet price target raised to $180 from $155 at Oppenheimer

November 14, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Freshpet (FRPT) to $180 from $155 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after hosting in-person meetings with senior management, including President and Co-Founder Scott Morris and CFO Todd Cunfer. The company does not comment on business trends intra-quarter. Overall, the firm walked away even more bullish on Freshpet’s shorter- and longer-term prospects and its top pick ranking. Oppenheimer continues to believe the company is uniquely positioned to deliver double-digit sales and EBITDA growth for the foreseeable future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

