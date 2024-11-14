Freshpet price target raised to $180 from $155 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Freshpet (FRPT) to $180 from $155 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after hosting in-person meetings with senior management, including President and Co-Founder Scott Morris and CFO Todd Cunfer. The company does not comment on business trends intra-quarter. Overall, the firm walked away even more bullish on Freshpet’s shorter- and longer-term prospects and its top pick ranking. Oppenheimer continues to believe the company is uniquely positioned to deliver double-digit sales and EBITDA growth for the foreseeable future.

