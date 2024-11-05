News & Insights

Freshpet price target raised to $170 from $160 at Truist

November 05, 2024 — 08:01 am EST

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Freshpet (FRPT) to $170 from $160 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The stock will be a beneficiary of investors shifting focus to companies with volume growth in 2024, while Freshpet’s expansion into Costco (COST), an untracked channel, will fuel more quarterly sales “surprises” for most investors, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Read More on FRPT:

