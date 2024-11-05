Freshpet price target raised to $170 from $160 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Freshpet (FRPT) to $170 from $160 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The stock will be a beneficiary of investors shifting focus to companies with volume growth in 2024, while Freshpet’s expansion into Costco (COST), an untracked channel, will fuel more quarterly sales “surprises” for most investors, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FRPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.